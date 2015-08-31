Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier said the Tampa Bay Rays had to claw their way back into wild card contention after losing the first two games of a weekend series to the Kansas City Royals.

In Sunday’s 3-2 win, Kiermaier decided to take matters into his own hands.

Kiermaier hit his second home run in as many days and it was the difference in the game.

“We know the situation we’re in and we need to get things turned around,” Kiermaier said. “There’s still a lot of time left.”

On a team that’s had its share of ups and downs this season, Kiermaier is becoming a constant. He is a quality defensive outfielder with 13 assists, he is aggressive on the bases and leads the AL with 12 triples.

Now he is adding power to his game.

“He’s super talented,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s got plenty of power. He’s not trying to do too much at the plate and it’s paying off in huge dividends.”

If Kiermaier’s August can carry over into September and the Rays stay alive in the wild-card chase, it could pay off with extra baseball in October.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 11-10, 2.88 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen 8-6, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Kevin Kiermaier has homered in consecutive games for the first time since June 28-30, 2014. ”I just think if you take a goood path and have a good swing, they’re going to go out sooner or later,“ Kiermaier said. ”I‘m swinging with a little bit of authority.

--RF Brandon Guyer went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. He is batting .367 (18-for-49) in August. “We look to Brandon, he always goes out there and gives us really good defense,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He gives such quality at-bats.”

--RHP Nathan Karns gave up two runs on six hits and struck out five on 91 pitches (58 strikes). “His curveball was really good,” Kash said. “They fight and foul off a ton of pitches and drove his pitch count up a little.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger pitched a perfect ninth inning for his AL-leading 32nd save of the season. “He seems to be getting back to the form we saw early in the year,” Cash said. “We will continue to call on him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good win, exciting ballgame. It was obviously a well-pitched baseball game. (Nathan Karns) really set the tone, did a nice job for us. Our bullpen came in, did a nice job. It was a good win. We needed this one and glad we got it.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after beating the Royals Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava