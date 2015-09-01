Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- One play doesn’t always decide a game. But it can affect the game or turn things around.

That’s what happened for the Rays at the start of Monday’s game with the Orioles. Shortstop Manny Machado led off with a long blast to center off right-hander Chris Archer. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier went way back, leaped, got his arm far over the fence and somehow pulled the ball into play for an amazing catch.

That would have given the struggling Orioles a 1-0 lead. Instead the Rays got an out. That play is not the main reason the Rays pulled out a 6-3 victory over Baltimore, but many in the Tampa Bay clubhouse pointed to that as something that really set the tone.

“What (he) does in the outfield changes the entire complexion of the game,” Archer said. “That’s why he has the respect that he does around the league. I was very, very happy that he made that play. You don’t know how the game’s going to play out from that point.”

Kiermaier also said he didn’t want the Orioles to jump out to a 1-0 lead one batter into the game. That’s the kind of play that can give a stumbling team a real boost.

And he stopped it from happening.

“Thankfully, I timed my jump good enough,” Kiermaier said. “It was fun to make a play like that. I was just happy to make the catch and not let them start the game off with (a homer).”

The center fielder injured his ankle on the play, coming out two innings later with a mild right ankle sprain. Manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier could return as early as Tuesday.

If Kiermaier doesn’t make that catch, and the Orioles quickly jump in front, that could have given them a boost they badly need now. However, it didn’t happen.

Now, the Rays keep need to making plays down the stretch if they want to stay in the wild-card race. They’re just taking it day-by-day.

But they’re hoping to find timely defense like that play to help them stay in the fight.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-66

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 1-2, 3.82 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-9, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer continues rebounding after a shaky period in July by winning his second game in three starts Monday night. He threw six shutout innings in Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory over the Orioles -- but it wasn’t easy as Archer forced Baltimore to strand eight runners in the first four innings, repeatedly escaping trouble while throwing 113 pitches. “The Orioles are a good team,” Archer said. “Their approach against me is very, very sound. They always drive my pitch count up. They force me to make pitches in tough situations.”

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera can give the shaky Tampa Bay offense a lift if he continues hitting the way he’s been recently. Before this game, Cabrera raised his average 39 points since coming off the disabled list July 28, and he came through again in the first game of this series on Monday. Cabrera blasted a long two-run homer to left that gave the Rays a three-run lead over the Orioles in the fourth.

--3B Evan Longoria moved closer to a career milestone Monday night. He hit a solo homer off LHP Wei-Yin Chen in the fifth inning of Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory over the Orioles and now needs just one more to reach 200 for his career.

--DH Tim Beckham certainly has made his hits count this season. He’s recorded 37 hits so far this season -- but 18 of them have gone for extra bases. Beckham added one more in this game, belting a home run in the sixth inning.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier made a spectacular leaping catch of a long drive by SS Manny Machado to start the game. Kiermaier got his arm over the center-field fence and somehow pulled the ball back to rob Machado of a homer. But Kiermaier came out of the game midway through the third inning with a mild right ankle sprain. Manager Kevin Cash said it’s not a big thing, and Kiermaier could return tomorrow. “It was fun to make a play like that,” Kiermaier said. “I was just happy to make the catch and not let them start the game off with (a homer).”

--2B Logan Forsythe did a little bit of everything on offense, something the Rays will need down the stretch. He went 3-for-4 -- with a single, double, triple and two runs scored -- to repeatedly give Tampa Bay a push in the first part of the game. “(He) had a huge night,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Got us on the board and continued to have a good night.”

--LHP Matt Moore will be recalled when the rosters expand on Tuesday, the Rays announced late Monday night. They’ll also bring up LHP C.J. Riefenhauser, RHP Kirby Yates, OF Mikie Mahtook and INF Richie Shaffer. Plus, they will select the contract of C Luke Maile. They will need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move to make room for Maile.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Great way to start off the long road trip. The offense came out swinging. We knew the game plan with (Baltimore starter Wei-Yin) Chen coming in. (He) pounded a bunch of those righties inside (with fastballs), made it difficult to get some solid swings on the ball. But we were lucky that we did.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after beating the Orioles Monday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Kevin Kiermaier (mild ankle sprain) left in the third inning Aug. 31. But it’s not a big deal, and he could be back Sept. 1.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 1.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava