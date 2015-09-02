Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Tampa Bay Rays made a bunch of moves late Monday and Tuesday to give their team some support in different places.

They recalled left-handed pitchers Matt Moore and C.J. Riefenhauser along with right-hander Kirby Yates. Infielder Richie Shaffer and outfielder Mikie Mahtook also came up, while catcher Luke Maile’s contract was selected -- with everyone joining the Rays from Triple-A Durham.

Manager Kevin Cash said the team would find roles for the call-ups although he doesn’t expect anyone to come in and take away a starting spot. However, he does expect them to contribute, and several of them got their first crack Tuesday night in Tampa Bay’s 11-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Maile made his major league debut as a pinch hitter in the eighth, flying out and staying in the game to catch the last two innings. Yates threw the final two innings of the win, though he gave up first baseman Chris Davis’ two-run homer.

Mahtook came in late in left field and went 0-for-1. Shaffer pinch-hit for designated hitter John Jaso in the sixth and also stayed in, going 0-for-2.

“It was good to get some of our young guys out there again,” Cash said. “All around, a good (night).”

The Rays now have additional players who can help them as they battle for a wild-card spot down in the stretch. In fact, they could make a few more moves when the minor league seasons conclude in the coming days.

“I think there’s a chance for (that),” Cash said. “There’s always a chance (that) we could see some other guys after their season ends.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-66

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-5, 3.68 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-6, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly, who missed most of the season with shoulder issues, turned in an outstanding performance Tuesday in the Rays’ rout of the Orioles. He mixed speeds, constantly threw strikes and threw seven shutout innings while striking out 10. The Orioles never figured him out. “I was able to throw four pitches today for strikes, and I was locating them well, had good sequences,” he said. “It was just a great game.”

--C J.P. Arencibia couldn’t make the Orioles out of spring training. They probably wish they kept him on Tuesday, when he had three two-run hits -- including a homer -- while the Rays rolled to an easy victory over Baltimore. He spent most of the year in the minors but has been in the majors for parts of six years. “J.P. is a veteran,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s been around the league quite some time, but to come in here and have a game like that is always nice.”

--2B Logan Forsythe left the game with groin tightness in the sixth inning. The Rays list him as day-to-day and probably want him back, as he went 3-for-3 Tuesday and is 6-for-7 in the first two games of the series. “We expect him to be good to go (Wednesday),” manager Kevin Cash said.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier sat out Tuesday, and he remains day-to-day with a mild right ankle sprain. Manager Kevin Cash feels confident that Kiermaier will be back in the lineup Wednesday. “We originally thought that there was a chance that he’d be available to play,” Cash said Tuesday. “(Let‘s) get him off his feet one more day. He did feel better today, so that’s a good sign. Hopefully, he’ll be right back out there tomorrow.”

--OF Brandon Guyer filled in nicely for CF Kevin Kiermaier (ankle). Guyer tied a career high with four hits in a 4-for-5 effort. He also scored three runs as the Rays rolled to an easy win.

--C Luke Maile had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham, and he made his major league debut while pinch-hitting in the eighth inning. He flied out and stayed in the game behind the plate. He is an outstanding defensive catcher who hit only .207 in 89 games with Triple-A Durham but improved offensively in the final month. “I‘m just happy to be a part of it,” Maile said.

--INF Richie Shaffer, called up from Triple-A Durham, is back with the Rays for the second time this season. He has a total of 28 homers in 412 at-bats this year (majors and minors combined), and the Rays could use his power, especially against left-handers. He got in the game Tuesday and went 0-for-2 as a pinch hitter and then designated hitter.

--OF Mikie Mahtook was called up from Triple-A Durham for his sixth stint with the Rays this year. Manager Kevin Cash said Mahtook will play and contribute as in his last stint, especially against southpaws. Mahtook entered late in the game Tuesday and went 0-for-1 while playing left field.

--RHP Kirby Yates, called up from Triple-A Durham, likely is going to work on cutting down on the homers in this stint with the Rays. He has given up eight in just 13 innings. Manager Kevin Cash said the team hopes Yates can help in the bullpen, but the homer bug bit again Tuesday when Yates allowed a two-run shot to Orioles 1B Chris Davis in the ninth.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser returns for his fourth time with Tampa Bay after he was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Like RHP Kirby Yates, he has had his struggles and should get work out of the bullpen. He pitched in six games with the Rays previously this year and compiled a 9.95 ERA.

--LHP Matt Moore was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday after big troubles (1-3, 8.78 ERA) in six starts earlier this season. Manager Kevin Cash said it is a big credit to Moore that he went down to Triple-A Durham to try and work things out. In seven starts for Durham, Moore went 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA. The skipper said Moore likely will start, but the Rays won’t use a six-man rotation. The team will make a decision on when to use Moore in the next day or two.

--SS Hak-Ju Lee was designated for assignment by the Rays to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly promoted C Luke Maile. In 96 games for Triple-A Durham this year, Lee hit .220/.303/.304 with three homers, 27 RBIs and 20 steals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time I‘m put in the lineup, I just want to help the team win. That’s all I‘m trying to do, is go unnoticed behind the dish. I really just want to go out there and catch well. It’s (also) nice to drive in some runs.” -- C J.P. Arencibia, after driving in six runs Tuesday in the Rays’ 11-2 win over the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Kevin Kiermaier (mild right ankle sprain) left the Aug. 31 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 1. He is day-to-day.

--2B Logan Forsythe (groin tightness) left the Sept. 1 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook