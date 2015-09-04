Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Left-hander Matt Moore, who was called up from Triple-A Durham on Sept. 1, will rejoin the rotation and start Saturday against the Yankees.

As a result, rookie Nathan Karns, who has gone 7-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 26 starts, will work out of the bullpen at least in the short-term. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he will revisit the overall rotation after Moore makes his start.

“It was a difficult decision,” Cash said. “We all know in this clubhouse and in this organization that we are not in this spot if it wasn’t for what Nathan Karns has provided. That being said, Matt Moore is also a huge part of this organization now and going forward.”

Moore underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2014 and struggled with his command when he returned earlier this season. He was optioned to Durham on Aug. 3 to work on his mechanics and he responded by going 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA with 43 strikeouts in five starts. On Aug. 22, he struck out 16 batters in six innings for the Bulls, which set a record for the minor league club.

Moore went 17-4 in 2013 and was also named to the All-Star team that year. However, when Moore returned to the club in July, he went 1-3 with an 8.78 ERA in six starts.

Rays officials were optimistic those struggles were an aberration and the rust was from not pitching the major leagues for a year.

“He went down and did what was needed and what was asked,” Cash said about Moore. “We decided given the matchup against the Yankees -- all the lefties, all the switch-hitters, the short porch in right -- we figured we take a crack at it with a left-handed pitcher.”

Tampa Bay will not go with a six-man rotation, Cash confirmed. Chris Archer, Jake Odorizzi, Drew Smyly and Erasmo Ramirez kept their spots in the rotation, which left Karns as the odd man out.

“There is definitely a chance he gets starts again,” Cash said about Karns.

The Rays believe they can make a run at the wild card. A successful trip to Baltimore, where they won two out of three games, has given them even more confidence. Tampa Bay has six games remaining with both the first-place Blue Jays and second-place Yankees. So, the Rays essentially control their own destiny.

“For a team in our situation right now, you want to play these teams because we are going to have to beat all of these teams to get where we need to,” Cash said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-7, 3.18 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 2-2, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Logan Forsythe left in the fifth inning of the game Tuesday with left groin tightness. The Rays went on to beat the Orioles 11-2. However, he was able to get back in the lineup the following game. ”Logan was more of a precautionary thing,“ Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ”Had the game been a little closer, we would have left him in there. Forsythe responded with three hits Wednesday and went 9-for-10 in the series.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier was held out of the lineup Tuesday with a mild right ankle sprain. He felt well enough to play Wednesday. “He feels totally fine,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Nothing is going to hinder him from what he normally does.” Kiermaier went 1-for-5 and is batting .260.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured hand) will spend the off-day with the Rays on Thursday and then take batting practice with the team when they travel to New York over the weekend, according to manager Kevin Cash. Then, he will likely have a rehab start for Triple-A Durham. “We’ll see where he ends up,” Cash said.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez allowed four runs on six hits with three strikeouts in just four innings. He has also given up 10 home runs in his past 12 starts. “Erasmo wasn’t as sharp,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He left a lot of good balls over the plate and we paid for it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we, as a team, swung the bat really well this series. Hopefully, there is that carryover. This is the stretch run. We have to put some series together like we did here to give ourselves a chance in the end.” -- Rays 3B Evan Longoria.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Kevin Kiermaier (mild right ankle sprain) left the Aug. 31 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 1. He started Sept. 2.

--2B Logan Forsythe (groin tightness) left the Sept. 1 game. He was back in the lineup Sept. 2.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook