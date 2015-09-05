Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The last time Matt Moore appeared on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays, he was returning from Tommy John surgery and pitching with some restraints such as pitch counts.

The results were not good, but a month with Triple-A Durham seemed to help Moore look like his old self.

The Rays will get a look and see if that actually is true Saturday afternoon when Moore starts against the Yankees.

“The expectation is to go out and pitch a good game,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said before Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Yankees. “We expressed to Matt when he was here last there was a pitch count involved and that was due to the injury more or less, but right now, it’s go pitch and throw a good ballgame.”

In his first month back from surgery, Moore was 1-3 with an 8.78 ERA in six starts. He pitched 26 2/3 innings and allowed 26 earned runs while allowing at least four runs in five starts and not getting past five innings in each outing, when he allowed 58 of 132 opposing hitters to get on base.

During his first month back, Moore’s fastball did not climb above the low 90s and command was an issue. Also troublesome was the fact that when Moore was optioned Aug. 3, the Rays were in a stretch of 22 losses in 33 games.

After getting optioned, Moore pitched like he did two years ago when he was an All-Star. He was 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA in five starts for Durham and he highlighted his time there with 16 strikeouts Aug. 22 against Columbus.

“I‘m sure that was very beneficial because any time you put a restraint on somebody that you only got this amount of pitches to work with, I think we all have to handle it but that’s not always the easiest thing to do,” Cash said.

“For him to know he was getting four or five starts down in Durham and didn’t have that. It was just go pitch and I think that might have helped (him) relax a little bit. We’re excited that he’s going to be on the mound for us tomorrow and it’s just go from there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-68

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-3, 8.78 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 14-2, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore will rejoin the Rays’ rotation for Saturday’s game against the Yankees following a successful month in Triple-A Durham. In his first six starts back from Tommy John surgery, Moore was 1-3 with an 8.78 ERA. In those games, Moore allowed 26 earned runs in 26 2/3 innings and did not get past the sixth in any start. He was optioned to Durham Aug. 3 and went 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA in four starts. He was recalled when the rosters expanded Tuesday and will be pitching two weeks after getting 16 strikeouts for Durham against Columbus. Moore is 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA in nine career starts against the Yankees.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. tested out his fractured left hand by taking batting practice about five hours before Friday’s first pitch in New York. Manager Kevin Cash said Souza did not feel any pain and will start a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Durham. After those games, Souza will be revaluated. Souza has spent most of the past two months on the disabled list with two different injuries. He was on the DL July 7-21 with a right finger laceration initially sustained July 5 in New York and went on the DL with his left hand injury Aug. 2.

--2B Logan Forsythe reached base safely in nine consecutive plate appearances before striking out for the second out of the fourth inning. The streak tied the team record set by OF B.J. Upton Sept 11-12, 2011. His single in the second inning also marked the seventh straight at-bat with a hit and he joined 3B Evan Longoria as the second Ray this season to have seven straight hits.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi tied a season high by allowing three home runs. Friday marked the 10th start this season the Rays gave him one run or fewer to work with. One of those home runs was to New York C Brian McCann, who is 11-for-17 off him. Asked about McCann’s numbers, Odorizzi did not want to discuss the topic. “I‘m just not going to talk about it anymore so no further questions on that,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Little bit of a strange pitching duel. We got the hits but couldn’t get anything across and (RHP Jake) Odorizzi didn’t give up anything. The ones he did left the ballpark.” -- Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, after the 5-2 loss to the Yankees Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He took early batting practice Sept. 4 and will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham Sept. 5 before the Rays make a further evaluation.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier (mild right ankle sprain) left the Aug. 31 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 1. He started Sept. 2.

--2B Logan Forsythe (groin tightness) left the Sept. 1 game. He was back in the lineup Sept. 2.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook