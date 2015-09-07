Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When his first career loss to the New York Yankees ended, right-hander Chris Archer had a few regrets.

And they were related to his inability to locate two key pitches during the biggest moment of the sixth inning in what became a 6-4 loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

His failure resulted in a three-run home run by catcher Brian McCann and a solo home run by designated hitter Alex Rodriguez on consecutive pitches with two outs in the sixth.

The pitch to McCann came on a 3-1 pitch that hung over the middle of the plate and did not move. The next pitch came on a slider, the same pitch that had spent most of the first five innings drifting away from hitters.

”Actually I was trying to go with some elevations,“ Archer said when asked if he left the pitch up. ”I should have been a little smarter. He’s been covering that pitch for the last three or four weeks, especially in this yard.

“He’s like an inch off the plate, he’s crowding the plate and he turns that pitch into pitch middle (of the plate). I‘m not saying it was perfectly on the corner because we know he turns on the outside part of the plate into the middle. It’s not like the pitch was a bad pitch. It was maybe a poor though behind what I was doing but in the moment I felt comfortable, especially the way my fastball was playing today.”

When those pitches did not show any movement, Archer reacted by covering his head as McCann’s homer sailed into the right-field bleachers and by simply looking on as Rodriguez’s homer went into the lower rows of the right-field seats.

Unlike many opposing pitchers who bemoan the dimensions or claim they made good pitches, Archer offered no excuses, even knowing what the questions were going to be as reporters approached his locker.

”I can make your job a lot easier,“ Archer said. ”I didn’t execute in the biggest moment of the game. That’s the danger of them having power one through seven in their lineup. I didn’t execute.

“Am I disappointed? Of course. We need to win every single game.”

The home runs prevented Archer from being the first pitcher to win his first six decisions against the Yankees since Greg Hibbard did it 1990-1994 with the Seattle Mariners. They were also the second and third extra-base hits he allowed in his last 81 hitters faced in road games.

Still he was good, just not good enough to win an important game for the Rays.

“He was dominant, outstanding,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “He had one inning or basically a three batter glitch there that kind of showed up and made him miss the pitches. Obviously we don’t need the names -- they are pretty good hitters over there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 3.11 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-3, 6.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly will make his first start against his former team Monday afternoon when the Rays face the Tigers. Smyly was acquired from the Tigers at the 2014 non-waiver trading deadline in the deal for LHP David Price. Monday will be his fifth start since returning from a shoulder injury. Since the trade, he is 5-3 with a 2.32 ERA in 14 starts. He last pitched Tuesday in Baltimore when he threw a season-high seven scoreless innings and allowed four hits while getting 10 strikeouts during an 11-2 victory.

--RHP Chris Archer lamented two pitches during his first loss in nine career starts against the Yankees. He left a 3-1 fastball up to C Brian McCann and a first-pitch slider up to DH Alex Rodriguez with two outs in the sixth and those pitches became home runs. It ended a road scoreless streak of 20 innings and marked the second and third extra-base hits he allowed in the last 81 hitters faced in road games. Archer recorded five strikeouts and has the second-most single season total in team history with 228. He is 11 shy of LHP Scott Kazmir’s record set in 2007.

--3B Evan Longoria was back in the lineup after getting hit in the right forearm Saturday and was on base twice. Longoria has missed only one game this season and told manager Kevin Cash he was good to go before the lineup card was posted. Longoria may get a day at designated hitter at some point in Detroit.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) played the second of two rehab games for Triple-A Durham Sunday night. He began his rehab stint Saturday by going 2-for-4 while playing DH. He is expected to play the outfield Monday and could return to the Rays Tuesday.

--1B James Loney was hit by a pitch in the top of the left foot by RHP Dellin Betances with one out in the eighth. After jogging to test it out, he remained in the game.

--RHP Steve Geltz made his 64th appearance, tying the Rays rookie record. Geltz allowed a run and two walks while tying the mark set by RHP Esteban Yan in 1998 and matched by RHP Ruddy Lugo in 2006.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need to win every single game. We played good enough baseball to win but that’s kind of the threat of playing in this division.” -- RHP Chris Archer, who allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits in 6 1/3 innings in the loss to the Yankees Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He took early batting practice Sept. 4 and started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham Sept. 5. He could return to the Rays Sept. 8.

--3B Evan Longoria (bruised right forearm) was in the lineup for the Sept. 6 game after exiting the Sept. 5 game in the sixth inning.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook