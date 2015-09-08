Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The close losses keep piling up for the Tampa Bay Rays. Their inability to win those games has prevented them from making a spirited run at a wild-card berth.

The Rays have lost four of their last five, including an agonizing 5-4 defeat at Detroit on Monday afternoon. They blew a pair of two-run leads and left the bases loaded in the ninth.

“Those are deflating innings, when you grind to get the lead or tie it and then they bounce right back,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We knew coming in this team can hit. They’ve shown that all year.”

Cash’s club heads into the second game of its three-game series in Detroit on Tuesday three games below .500. Their last seven losses have come by a combined 13 runs.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” Cash said. “Sometimes, you can put it on not getting the big hit. Sometimes, it’s not making the big pitch. I don’t think it’s one glaring need.”

Cleanup hitter Logan Forsythe had a chance to get the big hit on Monday but his hard-hit bouncer was fielded by Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado, who tossed the ball to second for a game-ending forceout. Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler barely kept his foot on the bag and the play was reviewed by the umpiring crew, who quickly confirmed the call.

“The umpires handled it well,” Cash said. “It’s a very odd scene. I‘m sitting out there and half of their dugout is out there shaking hands. You don’t want to get caught in the crossfire with them.”

The Rays have gotten caught in the crossfire too often when it comes to the opposition celebrating game-winning hits. They have suffered 11 walk-off losses, compared to just one walk-off victory.

Overall, they are 24-25 in one-run games and 2-11 in extra-inning games.

“Over the course of the season, we’ve played a ton of close ballgames,” Cash said. “I know we haven’t done that well in extra-inning games. You’d like to think that it’s a young group of guys and we’re going to continue to learn in those situations and we’ll be better for it. They’re tough losses right now, no doubt. But there are some young guys here learning a ton throughout these games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-5, 3.84 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-5, 8.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez has gone winless in his last three starts and will try once again to notch his 11th victory when he faces Detroit on Tuesday night. Ramirez was pulled after just four innings and 56 pitches in his last outing, when he allowed four runs on six hits to Baltimore. Ramirez, who has pitched just one inning against the Tigers in his four-year career, did not make it through the fifth inning of his previous start against Kansas City. He’s 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA since the All-Star break after going 8-3 with a 3.63 ERA in the first half. “Erasmo has done a nice job bouncing back,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He’ll bounce back in his next start.”

--OF Steven Souza Jr. completed a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Durham on Monday by going 0-for-2. It was the last game of the season for Durham. Souza, who has been out since Aug. 1 with a left hand fracture, will likely continue his rehab with Class A Charlotte this week before rejoining the Rays. “I know he’s itching to get back and he’s worked really hard to get back,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We want to make sure it’s the right time.”

--LHP Drew Smyly got a no-decision facing his former club, the Detroit Tigers, on Monday. He lasted five innings and allowed four runs on two-run home runs by Rajai Davis and James McCann. Smyly, who was acquired by Tampa Bay during last year’s trade deadline, tossed seven shutout innings in his previous start. “He just got burned by a couple of off-speed pitches that didn’t get below the zone,” manager Kevin Cash said.

--3B Evan Longoria had three hits, including a two-run homer, in Monday’s 5-4 loss to Detroit. Longoria also drew a ninth-inning walk. He now has five home runs in his last seven games and eight games with three hits or more this season. Longoria, who served as the designated hitter on Monday, now has 19 home runs. He needs one more to clinch the seventh 20-homer season of his eight-year career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those are deflating innings, when you grind to get the lead or tie it and then they bounce right back. We knew coming in this team can hit. They’ve shown that all year.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the loss to the Tigers Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He took early batting practice Sept. 4, started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sept. 5 and completed it Sept. 7. He is expected to continue his rehab at Class A Charlotte on Sept. 8 before he’s activated.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook