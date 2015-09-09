Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- More than a year later, Drew Smyly is still surprised the Detroit Tigers traded him away. Right now, he’s just grateful to be pitching in any uniform.

Smyly faced his former team for the first time on Monday, getting a no-decision after allowing four runs in five innings. It was his first outing at Comerica Park since he was dealt to Tampa Bay at the trade deadline last season.

“It was definitely a fun game, to come back and play (them) and to face the guys that I got to see play every day for three years,” the 26-year-old left-hander said on Tuesday afternoon. “But you just try to get past it and work on getting the next guy.”

Smyly thought he’d be a fixture in Detroit’s rotation for years to come. But when the Rays made ace David Price available, Smyly was the young pitcher the Rays wanted for their rotation in the three-team deal.

“It was really unexpected,” he said. “I just didn’t think I’d be one of the guys that got traded over there, or that we were even going after a starting pitcher. But it’s part of baseball and that’s how it works out. Everything happens for a reason and now I‘m in Tampa and trying to make the most of it.”

When healthy, Smyly has been everything the Rays projected when they made the trade. He was 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA in his seven starts for Tampa Bay last season before he was shut down because of an innings limit.

He pitched well in his first three starts this season before he was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It was initially feared that Smyly would have to undergo season-ending surgery. He managed to avoid that scenario, opting instead for a rehab program recommended by medical experts.

He has made five starts since his return, including a seven-inning outing in Baltimore on Sept. 1 that showed he was all the way back. He shut down the Orioles on four hits while striking out 10 batters.

“I feel blessed,” said Smyly, who is scheduled to make his next start against Boston on Sunday. “Yeah, there were a few days where I wasn’t sure how the season would turn out for me. But I rehabbed and tried to work hard, and I was told that’s all I need to do. I listened to the doctors and just followed the plan and here I am pitching again. I‘m very thankful to be back, finishing the season healthy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-71

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-8, 3.35 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-6, 5.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez struck out a season-high nine batters while getting a no-decision in his start against Detroit on Tuesday. That was one shy of his career high and two more than he previously had this season. Ramirez struck out the side in the fifth inning but was removed after giving up three straight singles in the sixth. Ramirez was charged with four runs on six hits after the Tigers scored five runs in the sixth.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. continued his rehab assignment by playing for Class A Charlotte in the FSL South Division Finals on Tuesday. He went 3-for-5, including a home run, and drove in three runs. He completed a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Durham on Monday but Rays management wanted him to get more at-bats before activating him. Souza was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 2 with a left hand fracture.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and took the loss in Detroit. Bellatti pitched a scoreless 12th but allowed the game-winning run in the 13th on a sacrifice fly. The 24-year-old Bellatti, who is the youngest player on the roster, entered his fourth stint with the Rays this season. He had pitched at least two innings in four of his previous five appearances with Tampa Bay, allowing two runs in 12 innings. He had an 8.10 ERA in 13 appearances with Durham since he was optioned out the last time, raising his minor-league ERA from 3.08 to 5.24. He gives the Rays another long-relief option.

--INF Nick Franklin was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and was used as a pinch-runner in the 8-7, 13-inning loss at Detroit. He played with the Rays in May and June, batting .139 with one home run and three RBIs in 28 games. He batted .259 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs in 49 games with Durham after he was optioned to the minors. He could see action at second, short and first base as well as pinch-hitting, though he is 0-for-8 as a pinch-hitter.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi got his last victory over the Detroit Tigers and hopes he’ll break his long winless streak against them on Wednesday night. Odorizzi has two losses and five no-decisions over his last seven starts. He gave up just three hits over 6 2/3 innings in his most recent outing against the Yankees on Friday but all were home runs. He held the Tigers to one run on six hits in six innings on July 28 when he collected his sixth win. Odorizzi, who is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in two career outings against Detroit, will be pitching for the first time at Comerica Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looked really good throwing the ball. We misplayed a bunt and when you’re given an out, you’ve got to get the out and not allow them to bunt again. But stuff-wise, he looked really good. He went through the teeth of their lineup the inning before.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, of RHP Andrew Bellatti, who pitched a scoreless 12th but allowed the game-winning run in the 13th on a sacrifice fly.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He took early batting practice Sept. 4, started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sept. 5 and completed it Sept. 7. He continued his rehab at Class A Charlotte on Sept. 8.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook