Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It took a while for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera’s bat to catch up to his elite glove, but his offense has been as strong as his defense of late.

On Friday night, he hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Rays the lead on the way to an 8-4 victory. It’s his 12th home run of the season, part of a power surge the Rays have enjoyed in the past month.

“We’ve got good hitters in here -- hopefully we can finish as strong as we are right now,” said Cabrera, who went 2-for-4 on Friday.

Cabrera has 24 RBIs since the start of August, as many as he totaled in the first four months of the season. He’s now hit at least 12 home runs in five straight seasons, and his next will be the 100th of his career.

“This was a good one. Big one,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Obviously, Cabrera’s home run was huge. ... it kind of broke open. We had a lot of good at-bats from everybody.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-71

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 7-12, 5.12 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-3, 8.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer pitched well but was doomed by a high pitch count, needing 102 for the first five innings. He struck out seven straight batters at one point, matching a team record, and left with a 3-1 lead in a no-decision.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera continues to hit the ball well, with a two-run home run to take the lead in the eighth inning. He now has 24 RBIs since the start of August, as many as he had in the first four months of the season combined.

--3B Evan Longoria was a catalyst on Friday night, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. His double started the team’s rally in the eighth inning, part of a rare late-inning comeback for the Rays.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. came off the disabled list and went 2-for-4 in his first game in nearly six weeks. He’ll play regularly in right field, adding a key power bat in the middle of the Rays’ batting order.

--OF Desmond Jennings (knee) took batting practice and ran the bases; manager Kevin Cash said he could be ready to return in four or five days.

--C Curt Casali (hamstring) took batting practice and caught a bullpen session, and manager Kevin Cash said he could be back playing in less than a week.

--LHP Jake McGee (knee) threw 25 pitches off the mound and will jog on a treadmill Saturday, with a bullpen session scheduled for Sunday. He’ll likely need a simulated game or two before he returns to the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We play tight ballgames. It is nice when you do it late in a ballgame like we did tonight.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a win Friday to open a 10-game home stand.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21, and manager Kevin Cash said he hopes that McGee will return to action before the end of the regular season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook