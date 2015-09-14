Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The first sign of trouble came when the Tampa Bay Rays couldn’t touch Boston Red Sox starter Rich Hill on Sunday.

The second?

Extra innings.

For the 11th straight time, a club record, and 13th time in 15 games this season, the Rays played past the ninth inning but could not deliver, losing 2-0 to Boston.

The Rays extra-inning woes were punctuated by wasting 12 shutout innings by their pitching staff. Tampa Bay managed only four hits off Hill and six Red Sox relievers.

“Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that,” said right fielder Steven Souza Jr. “It seems like we have opportunities in extra innings. That’s just the way it goes sometimes ... it’s nuts. You think about it, I mean, you flip those 11 games and we could be, what? Seven games over .500? It’s frustrating. We’ve had opportunities. We just need to cash in on them.”

The Rays, batting just .126 in extra innings, had chances. In the 10th inning, Souza walked and advanced to second on another walk before an inning-ending strikeout squashed the threat. In the 12th inning, Souza doubled with one out. But after pinch-hitter John Jaso was intentionally walked, first baseman James Loney hit into a double play.

The Red Sox then delivered four straight hits in the 13th to win the game.

“Today I thought the pitching was very good and when we attempted to get outs we got outs and we just weren’t able to string anything together offensively,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “When you put up zeroes through 12, you would expect to win those games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-9, 5.16 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-5, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Xavier Cedeno (left side tightness) threw a brief bullpen session before Sunday’s game, and he might be able to return by Sept. 20. He has not pitched since getting a win at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 5.

--C J.P Arencibia had one of three Rays hits Sunday, however debatable it was. Arencibia bounced a grounder to short that could have been fielded, but it was ruled a single.

--3B Evan Longoria has been on a hot streak lately, but he likely will want to forget Sunday’s game. Not only did his streak of reaching base end at 12 games, but Longoria went 0-for-5 with a strikeout and three infield popouts.

--LHP Drew Smyly has made two starts against Boston this season, allowing one run on six hits in 13 innings while striking out 17. However, he has nothing to show for it, as the Rays failed to score in both outings.

--RF Steven Souza didn’t play a first-inning single by Xander Bogaerts very well, but he showed some leather in the 11th inning, going back to the wall and jumping to rob Travis Shaw of extra bases. Souza added a double in the 12th inning but was stranded.

--RHP Alex Colome came in and retired four batters, lowering his ERA since the All-Star break to 0.31. In 29 1/3 innings during that span, Colome has allowed just one earned run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he has extra life to the fastball, not necessary locating that well, but got enough kind of sneak-attack fastballs because everybody was factoring the big breaking ball that we were not able to adjust to.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, on Red Sox LHP Rich Hill, who fanned 10 in seven innings of one-hit shutout ball Sunday. Boston wound up beating Tampa Bay 2-0 in 13 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Xavier Cedeno (left side tightness) did not pitch Sept. 6-13. He threw a brief bullpen session Sept. 13, and he might be able to return by Sept. 20.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-September.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook