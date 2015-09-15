Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rays manager Kevin Cash say he still has confidence in closer Brad Boxberger but his struggles may have kept the Rays from posing a bigger threat in the postseason race as the final weeks approach.

Boxberger has lost five decisions since the All-Star break and blown six saves this season. On Monday, he had a 1-0 lead with two outs and no one on base in the top of the ninth. Four batters later, he had given up four runs on two walks, a double and a three-run homer.

There’s speculation that left hander Jake McGee will return to the team in the final two weeks and try to pitch in the ninth but Cash’s words seemed to nix that idea.

“We look at the best way he can help us win games and we feel that’s the way,” Cash said. “Boxberger, in our opinion, he’s had a good season.”

Whether his season has been good is up for debate. But it has been historic as Boxberger is the first pitcher to have 30 saves and 10 losses in a season since Jose Jimenez in 2002.

Boxberger has also given up 17 home runs, which is tied for second among all AL relievers. He’s had bright spots as well but they are becoming fewer as the season comes to a close.

“We have asked a lot of him as far as pitching in some unconventional closer roles where he pitches in a lot of ballgames,” Cash added. “Tied ballgames on the road, most closers don’t do that.”

Maybe Cash used Boxberger too much and he’s losing steam. Whatever the reason it’s clear that the closer isn’t closing anything other than the door on the Rays hopes at making a late push for the postseason.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 6-6, 3.29 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 7-8, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and went 7 2/3 giving up one hit and striking out six while walking two. He threw 93 pitches (67 strikes). ”Maybe the difference today was how I attacked the hitters and mixed the pitches,“ Ramirez said. ”I just used fastball-changeup the whole time. It was a great job between the catcher and pitcher.

--2B Logan Forsythe went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the eighth inning that gave the Rays a 1-0 lead. His double off Yankees reliever Justin Wilson bounced off the top of the left-field wall, just inches from a home run.

--RHP Brad Boxberger blew his sixth save of the season and took the loss to fall to 4-10 on the year. It’s the fifth loss he’s suffered since the All-Star break and his 10 losses is the most by a major league reliever since 2006.

--RF Mikie Mahtook went 1-for-4 with a run scored. He also made a dynamic defensive play in the top of the seventh inning when he caught a Brian McCann line drive off the wall and sent a relay throw to second to double up on Brett Gardner. “I thought the ball could have been gone,” Ramirez said. “When he made the play I just felt my soul come back to my body.”

--LHP Jake McGee threw a third bullpen session Monday. He was expected to miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery on Aug. 21 but it’s likely he will return to the team after another session. “We’ll see how the next one goes and then make a decision,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Another tough loss.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after losing a 1-0 lead in the ninth inning to fall to the Yankees Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-September. He threw a third bullpen session Sept. 14. He was expected to miss the rest of the season but it’s likely he will return to the team after another session.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno (left side tightness) did not pitch Sept. 6-13. He threw a brief bullpen session Sept. 13, and he might be able to return by Sept. 20.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

