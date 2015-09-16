Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier went 0-for-4 at the plate in Tuesday’s win over the Yankees, but his full-sprint catch to turn a potential RBI double into an inning-ending out in the seventh inning drew rave reviews from both clubhouses.

“He’s an amazing center fielder. I almost feel like he knows where the ball is going to be hit,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “You watch him go get balls, he’s as good as I’ve seen.”

Asked if he thought Kiermaier didn’t have a chance when Brett Gardner hit the line drive to the left-center-field gap, Girardi said not with Kiermaier out there.

“I never think that with him,” he said. “The guys play games in BP at times. We always say ‘Well, Kiermaier’s got that.’ I knew he had a chance.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash has come to expect amazing defense from Kiermaier, but still was impressed by how he was able to track down the line drive.

“You get used to it, get spoiled by it,” he said. “As soon as it goes off the bat, you’re thinking double, and then he comes out of nowhere.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 3-3, 3.35 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 12-11, 2.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Mike Mahtook went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base, continuing to give the Rays a spark from the bottom third of the lineup. His range in the outfield has also been impressive for the late-season callup.

--C J.P. Arencibia has 15 RBIs in 17 games, showing off his bat as a late-season promotion who has earned extra work by coming through with hits like his eighth-inning two-run single Tuesday night.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi had another quality start, giving up three hits and three runs in six innings to improve to 8-8 this season. Home runs remain his weakness, but he gave up only one non-HR hit Tuesday.

--RHP Brandon Gomes earned his first career save, becoming the eighth Rays pitcher to get a save this season.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera strained his left knee on a swing in the fourth inning and did not return. He’s listed as day-to-day, but has been a key bat in the middle of the Rays order and a reliable glove in the field as well.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “J.P. Arencibia continues to get big hits with guys on base.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, of his No. 9 hitter, who went 2-for-3 in the win over the Yankees Tuesday to raise his average to .364 as a late-season callup.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee strain) left the Sept. 15 game and is day to day.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He might rejoin the Rays after another bullpen session.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno (left side tightness) did not pitch Sept. 6-14. He threw a brief bullpen session Sept. 13, and he might be able to return by Sept. 20.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

