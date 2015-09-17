Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chris Archer has taken to the role of being an ace.

When the season started, the Rays pitching rotation was expected to be one of the best in the league. But the injuries came fast and furious as starters Drew Smyly and Jake Odorizzi missed considerable stretches of time with health issues and Matt Moore, expected to give the rotation a boost with his return from Tommy John surgery, struggled in his return and was sent down to Triple-A for a month.

All the while Archer has been the constant. He’s shown up every fifth day and often been the victim of tough luck losses. He is 3-8 at Tropicana Field this year and has gotten one run or fewer of support in 9 of his 17 home starts.

But Archer takes full responsibility for his results and often repeats his motto of ‘if you don’t like it, pitch better’.

That’s why it was nice to see Archer break the club’s single-season strikeout record Wednesday. In an organization that has had great pitchers like David Price and James Shields, Archer is at the top of the list as far as strikeouts are concerned.

“He goes out and gives us a chance to win just about every time he takes the ball,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “And he does it via the strikeout quite a bit, against an extremely difficult division in the American League East. He continues to make some really good hitters miss. He’s put himself in an elite category with a lot of really good starting pitchers.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-11, 5.21 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-4, 8.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer set a club record for strikeouts in a season with 243, besting the old record of 239 set by Scott Kazmir in 2007. Archer struck out seven over six innings but gave up two runs and suffered his 12th loss of the season. “Considering the pitchers that have come through this organization that are known for strikeouts,” Archer said. “To show that my swing-and-miss capability is up there with those guys, it’s a nice accomplishment for sure.”

--1B James Loney went 3-for-4 with all three hits coming off Yankees starter Luis Severino. He is 5-for-5 with a walk in six appearances against Severino.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. went 2-for-3 with an RBI double that may or may not have bounced off the catwalk. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury lost track of the ball but a review was inconclusive. “I think he just turned around and lost it,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Ellsbury’s misplay. “I wasn’t sure if it hit the thing, but I don’t think it did.”

--RHP Andrew Bellatti gave up two hits and a home run in two innings of relief. “Overall I thought Bellatti pitched well and, on the home-run ball, I think he just left it up a little bit,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera will likely miss a few days with a knee strain. Rays manager Kevin Cash describes the injury as a “jumper’s knee” and something that a basketball player would likely deal with.

--LHP Jake McGee and RHP Xavier Cedeno will pitch against live batters Thursday in “simulated” situations. Cedeno is expected to return soon while McGee could be back with the team next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “J.P. Arencibia continues to get big hits with guys on base.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, of his No. 9 hitter, who went 2-for-3 in the win over the Yankees Tuesday to raise his average to .364 as a late-season callup.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee strain) left the Sept. 15 game. He will likely miss a few days.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno (left side tightness) did not pitch Sept. 6-16. He threw a brief bullpen session Sept. 13, and will pitch against live batters Sept. 17 in a “simulated” situation. Cedeno is expected to return soon.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He will pitch against live batters Sept. 17 in a “simulated” situation. McGee could be back with the team next week.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook