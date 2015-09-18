Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For all the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen woes of the second half of the season, converted starter Alex Colome emerged as the team’s most reliable reliever.

Before Thursday, he had a 0.29 ERA since the All-Star break, allowing a single earned run in his past 30 1/3 innings.

That stellar run ended Thursday. Staked to a 3-0 lead, he got two quick outs in the eighth inning, then gave up four hits and four runs as the Orioles rallied for a 4-3 win.

“Colome has been nails for us, especially lately since the All-Star break,” said starter Matt Moore, who threw seven scoreless innings before the bullpen squandered the lead. “He had good stuff tonight. I thought he made some pretty good pitches, and it just is what it is.”

With closer Brad Boxberger struggling in high-leverage situations -- he has 10 losses this season and his ERA is up to 3.81 -- Colome was mentioned as another option to close. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he still has confidence in Colome considering how well he has pitched as a whole this season.

“This is probably his first hiccup he’s had since he’s been moved to that role,” Cash said. “Right now it’s tough to take, but at the same time, this can be used as a learning experience and he’ll be better for it going forward.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-76

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 9-7, 3.44 ERA) at Rays (RHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera remains day-to-day with a bruised knee. He hasn’t played in the past two games since leaving in the fourth inning Tuesday. Tim Beckham played short Thursday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

--LHP Matt Moore had his best start of the season, holding Baltimore to two hits in seven shutout innings, giving a glimpse of the old Moore before he underwent Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2014. Moore struck out nine and walked none.

--1B James Loney had three of the Rays’ first four hits. He was stranded on base in the second and fourth innings, but scored in the sixth after his third hit. He raised his average to .283 with his second three-hit game in a row.

--RHP Alex Colome had allowed only one run in 30 1/3 innings since the All-Star break before he was tagged for four runs on five hits Thursday. He blew a 3-0 lead against the Orioles as his season record fell to 6-5 and his ERA jumped to 3.81.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. didn’t get a hit Thursday, but he managed to reach base four times, drawing three walks and getting hit by a pitch. Souza is finding ways to get on base, which is huge with his speed on the basepaths.

--LHP Jake McGee (knee) and LHP Xavier Cedeno (side) both threw simulated games Thursday as they rehab from injuries. McGee has been on the disabled list since Aug. 19, and Cedeno hasn’t pitched since Sept. 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re all pumped up for Matt Moore. I think it brings everybody (a reminder of) how talented he is and how he’s capable of helping us going forward. Huge day for him.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, on LHP Matt Moore, who fired seven scoreless innings Thursday in the Rays’ 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee strain) left the Sept. 15 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 16-17. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno (left side tightness) did not pitch Sept. 6-17. He threw a brief bullpen session Sept. 13. He pitched a simulated game Sept. 17.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He threw a simulated game Sept. 17, and he could be back with the Rays during the week of Sept. 21-27.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook