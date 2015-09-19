Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rays rookie Mikie Mahtook has been up in the majors for six different stints in 2015, but the way his last run has been going, he might be up for good next season.

Mahtook continued a strong September by going 5-for-5 in Friday’s 8-6 win over the Orioles, matching the team record for hits and becoming the first Rays rookie to do so. He’s now hitting .417 -- 15-for-36 -- since being called back up on Sept. 1, earning regular work as the team’s No. 2 hitter.

“You don’t want to look too far ahead. You want to focus on the now and what you can do right now to help the team,” Mahtook said. “Obviously playing well is not going to hurt my chances and my goal obviously is to make this team next year out of camp and be here and not ever have to go back down to Triple-A.”

The Rays have solid options in the outfield, with Kevin Kiermaier making a case for a Gold Glove in center and Steven Souza showing a combination of power and speed in right. Mahtook will have a chance at either the third starting outfield spot or a backup job, especially if he continues to hit as he has.

“He’s an exciting player and his hits, he barrels up the ball really well,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Intriguing player.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 9-7, 3.44 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-5, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Mikie Mahtook went 5-for-5 on Friday, tying a team record and becoming the Rays’ first rookie to get five hits in a game. He continues a torrid September since being called back up -- he’s now hitting .301 for the season, thanks to 15 hits in September.

--SS Tim Beckham helped the Rays get back in the game with a two-run home run in the second inning, his ninth of the season. It’s the most ever by a Rays rookie middle infielder.

--RHP Brad Boxberger continues to be wobbly at the back end of the Rays bullpen, giving up a solo home run in an otherwise clean ninth inning as he earned his 35th save of the season.

--LHP Drew Smyly only gave up four hits in 5 2/3 innings, but two of them were multi-run home runs, earning a win but giving up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six, but said he needs to stay in control after allowing runners on base.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera remains day-to-day with a bruised knee. He hasn’t played in the last three games since leaving in the fourth inning Tuesday. Tim Beckham played short on Thursday and hit his ninth home run of the season.

--OF Desmond Jennings, who lost much of the season to a lingering knee injury, is done for the year, thanks to a severe tooth infection that will require surgery. With younger outfielders emerging for the Rays, it’s unclear what his future will be with the team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mikie Mahtook, what a day. That’s awesome. Five hits, I don’t know if we’ve had a guy do that yet this year, so that’s good to see.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, on rookie Mikie Mahtook, who tied a team record with five hits in the 8-6 win over the Orioles Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee strain) left the Sept. 15 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 16-18. He is day-to-day.

--OF Desmond Jennings (tooth infection) is done for the year as of Sept. 18. His tooth will require surgery.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno (left side tightness) did not pitch Sept. 6-17. He threw a brief bullpen session Sept. 13. He pitched a simulated game Sept. 17.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He threw a simulated game Sept. 17, and he could be back with the Rays during the week of Sept. 21-27.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook