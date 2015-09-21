Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Catch Kevin Kiermaier if you can.

The Rays’ speedy outfielder continues to take steps toward becoming a versatile, every-day player. He’s improving against left-handed pitching and starting to work longer counts.

In Sunday’s 7-6 win, Kiermaier faced one of the toughest left-handed relievers in the game, Baltimore’s Zach Britton, and he showed his improvement by taking an 0-2 pitch and putting it on the ground, where he could beat it out and drive in the winning run.

“Even the swings he missed were good swings,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He wasn’t flailing at the ball.”

Going into the at-bat, Kiermaier had been struck out by Britton each time he faced him. While the hit wasn’t one that will need to be tape measured, it was a good sign of the improvements Kiermaier has made to his game. He’s already one of the fastest players in the league and has made a mark defensively and with his arm. His improvement at the plate, however, is what will take him to the next level.

Cash said Kiermaier is becoming an every-day player.

“KK he impacts us so positively,” Cash said. “Defensively, offensively, on the bases, everything he does helps us win games. And the way he’s adjusted to lefties this year, especially in the second half. He’s putting together quality at-bats.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 12-12, 2.95 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 9-6, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored, including the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. “When you see him lining balls up the middle, that’s a good sign,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Longo looks like he’s seeing the ball pretty good.”

--RHP Jake Odorizzi gave up four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three on 90 pitches (65 strikes). Odorizzi failed to pitch six innings for just the sixth time in 26 starts.

--2B Logan Forsythe went 2-for-3 with a double and a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. He drew an intentional walk in the ninth inning. “I wanted to put him on,” Orioles closer Zach Britton said. “He’s been swinging the bat well.”

--CF Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-5 with a double and a walk-off infield single in the ninth. “The thing with him is he just needs to put the ball in play,” Rays DH Brandon Guyer said. “If he does that there’s a good chance he’s going to get a hit.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Great team win. Everybody in this building needed that. It’s been a frustrating couple days but this has definitely put some smiles on peoples’ faces.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the come-from-behind 7-6 win over the Orioles Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee strain) left the Sept. 15 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 16-18. He is day-to-day. He came in as a pinch hitter Sept. 20.

--OF Desmond Jennings (tooth infection) is done for the year as of Sept. 18. His tooth will require surgery.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno (left side tightness) did not pitch Sept. 6-17. He threw a brief bullpen session Sept. 13. He pitched a simulated game Sept. 17.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He threw a simulated game Sept. 17, and he could be back with the Rays during the week of Sept. 21-27.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook