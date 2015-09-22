Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Tampa Bay Rays are in last place at the latest date in a season since 2007.

That was when they were the Devil Rays.

The Rays dropped a wild 8-7 decision to the Red Sox on Monday night, the defeat vaulting Boston past Tampa Bay and into fourth place in the American League East.

Oh, and by the way, both the Rays and Red Sox, still long shots for a wild card, were both officially eliminated from winning the division by virtue of the Blue Jays’ win over the New York Yankees in Toronto.

Chris Archer, who cleared the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career, struggled through five innings (99 pitches) before three of the five Rays relievers combined to give up seven runs.

“Frustrating loss,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Interesting game to say the least. A lot of good things. A lot of negative things.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-4, 7.06 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 3-2, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer reached the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career Monday night. He walked the first two batters in both the first and second innings and another batter with one out in the third, struggling through five innings while throwing 99 pitches. However, he gave up just one run in a no-decision. “He wasn’t his typical self,” manager Kevin Cash said. “It was very obvious he was battling a little bit with the command. To his credit, he did make some big pitches when he needed to to get out of those jams, but anytime the walks, the wild pitches, the passed balls, you’re just not going to hold an offense like this. It’s going to catch up to you, and it did later in the ballgame.” Said Archer: “Just trying to be too fine, man. Just trying to be too perfect. Anything else that I would tell you would be an excuse, so I‘m not even going to go into it.”

--OF Brandon Guyer, who opened the game in left field, moved to right and then back to left, led off the game with a home run and added two singles in the loss. He thought he had stolen second base in the seventh inning, but the call was overturned on one of the four reviews of the night. The homer was his second in as many at-bats and his third leadoff home run of the season -- two of them at Fenway Park.

--OF Daniel Nava made his first return to Fenway Park with the Rays and was treated to a video tribute in the second inning. He tipped his hat to the crowd, though he didn’t see any action. Before the game, he said entering Fenway Park was a problem. “I didn’t know where to go,” he said.

--LHP Matt Moore, still trying to salvage something out of a partial season back from Tommy John surgery, faces the Red Sox on Tuesday. He is coming off his best outing since his return -- he went seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine Orioles. That effort came after his Sept. 12 game against Boston, where he allowed four home runs and yielded nine hits and eight runs (six earned) in five innings. He is 2-4 with a 5.87 ERA in seven career outings -- six starts -- against the Red Sox, 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA at Fenway Park.

--LHP Jake McGee, on the disabled list since Aug. 19 with a knee injury, plans to throw another simulated game Wednesday. He hopes to return to game action with the Rays on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I went back and looked at the home run pitch -- it was actually a halfway decent pitch. He just put a good swing at it.” -- RHP Brandon Gomes, on the delivery that Boston SS Xander Bogaerts hit for an eighth-inning grand slam, carrying the Red Sox to an 8-7 win over the Rays on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He threw a simulated game Sept. 17. He will throw another simulated game Sept. 23, and he hopes to return to available to pitch for the Rays on Sept. 26.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook