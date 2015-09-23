Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Matt Moore is starting to look more and more like the pre-Tommy John surgery Matt Moore.

The left-hander struggled through a two-run first inning at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. But he settled down and turned in a strong 6 2/3 to get his first win since July 12.

This effort came on the heels of Moore throwing seven shutout innings and allowing just two hits while striking out nine in Baltimore last week. He struck out seven on Tuesday.

“Matt Moore was really good,” manager Kevin cash said after the 5-2 win brought the Rays back out of the cellar after they’d dropped to last by losing Monday. “Sometimes it’s more beneficial to see a guy that comes out of the gate, struggles for him individually, to be able to work through that. That was really nice to see.”

Moore (2-4, 31-21 lifetime) allowed four home runs against the Red Sox on Sept. 12, making this effort even sweeter.

“It’s a good feeling to know that I‘m throwing up zeros while we’re trying to score runs and keeping the game competitive,” Moore said.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 3-2, 3.64 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 8-13, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore left his team wanting more after Tuesday’s start. The former All-Star southpaw bounced back from a 32-pitch first inning to log 6 2/3 quality innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out seven to lead Tampa Bay to victory. Moore has strung together back-to-back starts of at least six innings after a seven-inning no-decision against Baltimore on Sept. 17, something the southpaw hadn’t done all season since returning from Tommy John surgery on July 2. “I think it’s very important,” said Moore. “If we can just stay where we’re at right now and just continue to make pitches when I have to, I think I should be alright heading into the winter.” Moore is now 2-4 with a 6.48 ERA over 10 starts in 2015.

--OF Mikie Mahtook now in his sixth stint in the majors this season, hit a two-run home run Tuesday and is batting .391 (18-for-46) since being recalled on Sept. 1. “He’s making the most of an opportunity right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash. “We felt very strongly about Mikie helping us at some point this year, even in spring training. But getting some consistent at-bats, he’s even making more of those opportunities. He’s done a tremendous job since he’s been back.” Mahtook has hit .301 (25-for-83) with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 32 games in 2015.

--RHP Nathan Karns (forearm tightness) will not pitch again this season after the Rays made the decision to shut him down Tuesday. Karns and Rays manager Kevin Cash do not believe the injury is a serious one, the Tampa Bay Times reports, but the team decided to err on the side of caution after a 20-pitch bullpen session prior to Tuesday’s game in Boston. Karns went 7-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 147 innings over 27 games (26 starts) in 2015.

--LF Brandon Guyer built on a painful record Tuesday, being hit by a pitch for a team-record 20th time after Red Sox rookie southpaw Henry Owens drilled him in the sixth inning. Guyer’s previous nine hit-by-pitches have all come against left-handed pitchers. Guyer was 1-for-3 on Tuesday, doubling and scoring two runs, and is batting .269 (83-for-308) this season.

--C Curt Casali, who is recovering from a hamstring strain, hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--C J.P. Arencibia was expected to miss a few days with hand soreness, the Sept. 22 game starting that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ We want all of our players to finish on good notes, strong notes, but I think ... for him to be able to go into the offseason knowing that he’s back, that he feels really good, that will be a big boost for him going into the offseason and then carrying that into next year.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, of LHP Matt Moore, who wound up allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out seven Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nathan Karns (forearm tightness) will not pitch again this season after the Rays made the decision to shut him down Sept. 22. Karns and Rays manager Kevin Cash do not believe the injury is a serious one, the Tampa Bay Times reports, but the team decided to err on the side of caution.

--C J.P. Arencibia (hand soreness) was expected to miss a few days, the Sept. 22 game starting that stretch.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He threw a simulated game Sept. 17. He will throw another simulated game Sept. 23, and he hopes to return to available to pitch for the Rays on Sept. 26.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook