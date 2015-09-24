Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Daniel Nava said he didn’t know where to go when he entered Fenway Park for the first time as a visiting player Monday.

Two nights later, the Tampa Bay left fielder found his way to an RBI single that broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and led the Rays to a 6-2 win over the Red Sox. Tampa Bay earned its second consecutive win after losing the opener of the four-game series that concludes Thursday night.

“It’s always a special experience to play against a team or organization you played with for a long time,” Nava said.

Knowing old friend Dustin Pedroia was chasing the ball meant Nava was taking nothing for granted, but it got through for Nava’s 10th major league RBI of the season, his third with his new team.

“(I thought), ‘No way, this ball’s going to carom or bounce right to him,'” Nava said. “Fortunately it didn‘t, but you never know with him over there at second. He’s obviously one of the better second basemen in the game for a reason.”

The Rays, who slipped behind the Red Sox into last place in the American League East before the two wins, went on to score five more runs.

“Nava comes up and gets a big hit to give us the lead, and then after that, it seems like we pieced together a pretty good (eighth) inning,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-78

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-6, 3.70 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 11-10, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF/INF Daniel Nava wasn’t out for revenge, but the former Red Sox player got some anyway when his seventh-inning single drove in the go-ahead run Wednesday in the Rays’ win. “It’s always a special experience to play against a team or organization you played with for a long time,” said Nava, who spent parts of five seasons with Boston and was a member of a World Series title team in 2013. Nava, a utility man, also enjoyed playing left field, the position he first played when he made his Red Sox debut. “It was fun to go out there and play that, so I enjoy that,” he said. Nava is batting 194 (27-for-139) with a home run and 10 RBIs in 59 games with Tampa Bay.

--LHP Drew Smyly won a career-best fourth consecutive start Wednesday, outdueling Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello to keep Boston scoreless on five hits and three walks while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. “Just pitching to my strengths, getting ahead, staying out of the heart of the plate,” Smyly said. “Just trying not to give up that big hit, and I was able to do that tonight.” Smyly is 4-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings in 11 starts.

--C J.P. Arencibia returned to the Rays’ lineup Wednesday after a day off to tend to his sore left hand, and he went 0-for-5. Arencibia’s injury wasn’t healed, but he did not believe additional rest would help, and he wanted to contribute to the team. Arencibia went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday’s series opener in Boston before missing Tuesday’s game.

--LHP Jake McGee threw a 30-pitch simulated inning Wednesday in Boston, and he should be able to return to action Friday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said. McGee has been out since Aug. 19 due to a torn left meniscus.

--LHP Matt Moore had his next scheduled start moved from Sunday to Tuesday against visiting Miami. Moore, who gave up two runs and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Boston on Tuesday, is 2-4 with a 6.48 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 50 innings in 10 starts this year.

--RHP Matt Andriese will start in place of LHP Matt Moore on Sunday at Toronto. Andriese is 3-5 with a 4.37 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 59 2/3 innings in 22 games (seven starts) in 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There wasn’t too much hitting going on early on. (Daniel) Nava comes up and gets a big hit to give us the lead, and then after that, it seems like we pieced together a pretty good (eighth) inning.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the Rays’ 6-2 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C J.P. Arencibia (sore left hand) did not play Sept. 22. He was back in the lineup Sept. 23.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He threw simulated games Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, and he hopes to be available to pitch for the Rays on Sept. 25.

--RHP Nathan Karns (right forearm tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 22. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Nate Karns

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook