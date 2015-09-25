Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- David Ortiz wasn’t the only slugger to reach a milestone Thursday night at Fenway Park.

While the Boston Red Sox celebrated the fact that Ortiz, with a first-inning home run, tied Ted Williams’ franchise record with nine 100-RBI seasons, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria clinched his seventh 20-homer season, a mark of his consistency.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Longoria, whose blast off Red Sox starter Wade Miley fueled a three-run sixth inning that led to a 4-2 victory. “Again, it’s just one of those things I’ll be able to look back at the end of my career and tell my kids about it. I guess just reflect on it when I get a chance to. The names are awesome, and it’s just an honor to be included in that group.”

Longoria, who broke in with the Rays in 2008, is the fourth third baseman to have 20 homers in seven of his first eight seasons, joining Eddie Mathews, Chipper Jones and Scott Rolen.

Over the years, Longoria has done a fair amount of his damage against the Red Sox, an American League East rival of the Rays. In fact, Longoria has hit safely in 14 consecutive games at Fenway Park, one shy of the run by the New York Yankees’ Carlos Beltran for the longest active streak by a visiting player.

“I like playing here,” Longoria said. “I think it’s a great atmosphere for baseball. Coming into an environment like this, knowing it’s hostile. Fans are into it. It helps you get up, and it helps with just playing your best, I guess.”

According to MLB.com, Longoria is the seventh AL third baseman with at least seven 20-homer seasons. The others: Graig Nettles (10) and Adrian Beltre, Alex Rodriguez, Dean Palmer, Eric Chavez and Gary Gaetti, who have seven apiece.

“I think it’s a testament to how durable he is and to how good a player he is,” Rays hitting coach Derek Shelton said. “And he’s done it in situations, in some difficult situations. But I think it’s a testament to him, how much he’s on the field and how good a player he is.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-78

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi (8-8, 3.38 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 10-11, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria is focused on making sure Tampa Bay doesn’t finish last, and he is doing his part. The three-time All-Star hit his 20th home run of the year to kick-start a three-run inning Thursday in the Rays’ come-from-behind win at Boston. Longoria became the fourth third baseman in major league history -- joining Eddie Mathews, Chipper Jones, and Scott Rolen -- to slug 20 home runs in seven of his first eight seasons. “It’s pretty cool,” Longoria said. “It’s just one of those things that I’ll be able to look back at the end of my career and just tell my kids about it.” Longoria is batting .272 (155-for-569) and has a team-high 71 RBIs over 151 games this year.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez strung together his third consecutive start of at least seven innings -- a career high -- when he gave up just two runs on four hits and struck out six in seven innings Thursday in a win at Boston. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in Erasmo,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think the reason he’s able to do that is obviously because he’s so efficient with his pitches.” Ramirez is 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA over 158 innings in 33 games.

--RHP Brad Boxberger was “Mr. Perfect” when it came to pitching against Boston in 2015. The Rays closer faced the Red Sox 11 times this season, and 11 times he held them scoreless, going 2-0 with six saves in the process. Boxberger is the fifth pitcher to have 10 or more scoreless appearances against Boston in a single season, joining Buddy Groom, Scott Schoeneweis, former Rays closer Grant Balfour and current teammate Jake McGee. Boxberger didn’t give up a hit and walked one in Thursday’s outing, picking up his 38th save of the year.

--LHP Jake McGee (left knee surgery on Aug. 21) came in feeling well physically Thursday, and he likely will be available out of the bullpen Friday in Toronto, Rays manager Kevin Cash said. McGee, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 18, is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA over 35 innings in 36 appearances.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi flew to Toronto ahead of Friday’s start in the series opener against the Blue Jays. Odorizzi is 8-8 with a 3.38 ERA and 139 strikeouts over 157 1/3 innings in 26 starts this year. In five career starts against the Blue Jays, he is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just trying not to be in last place, at this point.” -- 3B Evan Longoria, after the Rays took a strong step toward achieving that goal by winning three of four games in Boston this week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He threw simulated games Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, and he is expected to be available to pitch for the Rays on Sept. 25.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He said Sept. 22 that he hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--RHP Nathan Karns (right forearm tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 22. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Nate Karns

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook