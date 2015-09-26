Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Jake Odorizzi has been a victim of a lack of run support this season.

The deluge of 16 runs he received in his three starts before Friday raised him from an American League-low of 3.16 runs per nine innings to 3.72, sixth lowest in the league.

The Rays produced two first-inning runs on behalf of their right-hander on Friday but no more during his five innings in the game and went on to lose 5-3 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Odorizzi needed all the help he could get Friday as he allowed seven hits -- including two home runs -- and four runs. He has allowed four runs or more in four of his past six starts.

“He was up in the zone a little bit,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Jake has a tendency to pitch at the top of the zone but tonight he was probably a little higher than he would have liked.”

It was the first time since July 22 at Philadelphia that he failed to go at least six innings in a start on the road, a total of six away starts.

The Rogers Centre has become a tough place for visiting pitchers. The Blue Jays lead the majors in runs scored.

“They’re a good team, they put together good at-bats, especially tonight,” Odorizzi said. “They didn’t expand the zone whatsoever. There were a lot of pitches I thought would get swings and they were laying off both high and low. They weren’t swinging at anything other than a strike. It’s just a team playing with confidence right now. We all see how good they are.”

Odorizzi is 8-9 with an earned-run average of 3.49 in 27 starts this season, including a 33-game stay on the disabled list with an oblique strain.

He is 11-13 with a 4.13 ERA in 31 starts in his rookie season, 2014, and led all major-league rookies with 174 strikeouts.

“I really had to work tonight,” Odorizzi said. “I feel thankful that I only gave up four runs. I made a lot of good pitches to get out of jams, which it seemed like I was in all night. I just really had to fight and claw my way through it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 12-12, 2.92 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 17-5, 2.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer will make his 33rd start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He equaled his career high with five walks Monday a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out three in five innings in the 8-7 Boston win. He is 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA in eight career starts against former Cy Young Award winners. His opponent Saturday is LHP David Price, who won the Cy Young Award when with Tampa Bay. Archer is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA in 13 career starts against the Blue Jays. At Rogers Centre, he is 2-1 with a 1.66 ERA in five starts.

--LHP Jake McGee (torn meniscus left knee) is scheduled to be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. He went on the disabled list Aug. 20, retroactive to Aug. 19. “The whole plan was Saturday to give me two days since my last (simulated) game, because I was going to push it a little more my last sim game. Felt really good. (Thursday) I did some (pitchers’ fielding practice) stuff and made sure that I could cover first real well. Then (Friday) was a rest day. Active tomorrow.”

--C J.P. Arencibia homered in the eighth inning against RHP Mark Lowe on Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. All six of his homers have come since Sept. 1. He came to bat in a 1-for-16 drought and he was 5-for-28 since his last home run on Sept. 11. He hit 22 homers for Triple-A Durham when he was called up Sept. 26.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed two home runs in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, the third time in his past five outings that he has allowed more than one homer. In his first 22 starts, he had allowed multiple homers twice. “It was tough,” Odorizzi said. “They’re a good team, they put together good at bats, especially tonight. They didn’t expand the zone whatsoever. There were a lot of pitches I thought would get swings and they were laying off both high and low. They weren’t swinging at anything other than a strike. It’s just a team playing with confidence right now. We all see how good they are.”

--3B Evan Longoria singled in the first inning of the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to extend his streak of reaching base on the road to 14 games. The hit was his 12th over 24 at-bats after he endured a 2-for-29 skid. He finished the game Friday 1-for-4. He has a seven-game hitting streak overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really had to work tonight. I feel thankful that I only gave up four runs. I made a lot of good pitches to get out of jams, which it seemed like I was in all night. I just really had to fight and claw my way through it.” -- RHP Jake Odorizzi, after allowing two home runs in the 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He threw simulated games Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, and he will be activated from the disabled list Sept. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He said Sept. 22 that he hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--RHP Nathan Karns (right forearm tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 22. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Nate Karns

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook