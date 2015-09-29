Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Tampa Bay Rays used six rookies in their starting lineup on Sunday.

By the time the game ended, a 5-4 loss on a walkoff home run by Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, they had used 10 rookies.

Youth sometimes has worked against the Rays this season.

Mikie Mahtook, who started in center field Sunday, got a little too aggressive in the eighth inning and it cost the Rays a potential run.

Mahtook, who hit a two-run homer in the third, was at third base with none out in the eighth.

He broke for home on third baseman Evan Longoria’s grounder to third. Donaldson fielded the ball and was ready to throw home when he noticed Mahtook going back to the bag. Donaldson made a diving tag for the out.

“We like the guys,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “A lot of them are learning on the job. ... There’s no doubt we have to get better on the bases. We have allowed too many outs on the bases this year. That’s not a secret and given the way we’re going to win games, those extra outs are precious.”

“That was all me being too overaggressive,” Mahtook said. “I shouldn’t have gone.”

”No outs, we’re going to see it through,“ Cash said. ”Mikie’s done a tremendous job since he’s been up here. He’s a young player. He’s aggressive. Right there he got just a little carried away.

“We like what he’s done, and you’d much rather have it that way. I know in today’s game you’d much rather have the guy being aggressive going forward that we can work with and explain the situation.”

The Rogers Centre was sold out for all three games of the series and there was a playoff atmosphere.

”We’re definitely experiencing it,“ Cash said. ”I hope that we’re learning from it. We had some questionable pitches on the mound thrown. It was questionable how we attacked some guys the entire series. We did some things on defense that were uncharacteristic of us.

“I don’t think you can blame the magnitude and the atmosphere of these games on that but you’ve got to give some consideration to it. That’s a factor. So we experienced it. Now it’s up to us to get it right and get better from it. Hopefully this was an eye-opening deal for some of these players.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-81

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 4-1, 3.93 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 2-4, 6.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore will be making his 12th start of the season in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. He returned from Tommy John surgery on July 2. He won for the first time since July 12 on Tuesday in Boston when he allowed seven hits, two runs, two walks and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings. It was his first road win since Sept. 29, 2013, at Toronto. He has 16 strikeouts in his past two starts covering 13 2/3 innings. He faced the Marlins in back-to-back starts in June 2012, winning both with a 2.77 ERA and 17 strikeouts.

--RHP Matt Andriese, making his first start for the Rays since July 7, had his shortest start of the season Sunday when went three innings and had a no-decision in Tampa Bay’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He had made 10 relief appearances since his recall from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 19. He allowed two hits, one walk and one run. He also had a strikeout, his first since Aug. 31, covering five outings. “I think Matt Andriese, given his recent lack of work, competed really well,” manager Kevin Cash said.

--OF Mikie Mahtook hit his sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot off LHP Mark Buehrle on Sunday in the 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the fifth homer of the season against a left-hander for Mahtook, who started in center field Sunday. All of his homers have been on the road and he has two against Buehrle. Mahtook also was tagged out trying to return to third on a grounder with none out in the eighth inning Sunday that squelched a possible rally. “No outs, we’re going to see it through,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Mikie’s done a tremendous job since he’s been up here. He’s a young player. He’s aggressive. Right there he got just a little carried away. We like what he’s done, and you’d much rather have it that way. I know in today’s game you’d much rather have the guy being aggressive going forward that we can work with and explain the situation.”

--RHP Steve Geltz made his first appearance since Sept. 20 when he pitched the ninth inning Sunday and gave up a walkoff homer to 3B Josh Donaldson. It was his 69th appearance of the season, a club record for a rookie. Right-handed hitters were batting .180 against Geltz when Donaldson came to the plate Sunday, but the home run was the sixth he has allowed to a righty compared with two by left-handed hitters. “It’s always tough any time you go out there and give the game up and let your team down,” said Geltz (2-6). “It’s not a very enjoyable walk off. He’s a good hitter, there’s no doubt about it. I remember facing him in Triple-A and he was a good hitter. The first pitch was a slider that kind of backed up and he swung right through it. The next one was a slider that just hung, right down the middle.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always tough anytime you go out there and give the game up and let your team down.” - Rays pitcher Steve Geltz, on giving up a walkoff home run to Toronto’s Josh Donaldson in the ninth on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 21. He began throwing bullpen sessions in September, throwing his third Sept. 14. He threw simulated games Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, and he will be activated from the disabled list Sept. 26.

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He said Sept. 22 that he hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--RHP Nathan Karns (right forearm tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 22. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Nate Karns

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook