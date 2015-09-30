Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Matt Moore wants one more start in the 2015 season before it’s time to look ahead. And while Rays manager Kevin Cash wasn’t willing to confirm that Moore will start Sunday, he sounded excited about the progress the left-hander has made in the final month of the season.

“I would anticipate (Moore starting Sunday),” Cash said. “We’ll talk through it. We have to be smart for his health. We’ll get everyone involved, our front office, the training staff and Matt himself. We’ll probably have that decision here in the next day or so.”

Moore says he’s ready to go.

“I’d love to get out there Sunday and have one more before the season ends,” Moore said. “I think I‘m starting to feel good about where I am.”

Moore’s return from Tommy John surgery was supposed to give the Rays a major boost mid-summer. Instead it was a bust and Moore was sent back to Triple-A Durham almost as quickly as he returned to the majors.

Did the Rays rush him? Maybe. Were the expectations too high for his return? Absolutely. That being said, Moore’s second call-up has been productive. Even though the Rays’ postseason hopes are dead, Moore’s arm is alive and he’s going to have a normal offseason so he can return as a confident starter for the club in 2016.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart 2-4, 4.15 ERA) at Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 4-2, 3.26 ERA)

--LHP Matt Moore gave up one run and seven hits in seven innings. He was in line for the victory but the Rays bullpen gave up the tying run in the eight. Moore is 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA in five starts since his recall from Triple-A on Sept. 5.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth off Marlins reliever Bryan Morris. It was his 14th home run of the season, matching his total from last year.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI on a sacrifice fly and recorded his 14th outfield assist of the season. He leads the majors with 39 defensive runs saved.

--LF Mikie Mahtook hit his seventh home run of the season, a 435-foot line drive over left field. It was his first career home run at Tropicana Field and Mahtook is batting .368 (21-for-57) since his Sept. 1 recall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m very grateful to be back and pitching pain-free with the stuff that’s coming out right now. It does feel good to roll out of a couple (quality starts) in a row, regardless of what the overall situation is.” -- Rays LHP Matt Moore, after giving one run and seven hits in seven innings Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He said Sept. 22 that he hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--RHP Nathan Karns (right forearm tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 22. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Jake McGee

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook