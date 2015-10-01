Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It has been an uneven season for Tampa Bay Rays closer Brad Boxberger, who earned his 40th save on Wednesday, tying him for the American League lead with four games to play.

“We’ve asked a lot of Box. No secret at all there,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s done a nice job. He started hot, had a couple rough patches in there, but he’s done a nice job here as of late, rebounding and really putting together a nice season.”

Boxberger is tied with Huston Street for the AL lead and could become just the second Rays pitcher to lead the league in saves -- Rafael Soriano had 45 in 2010. He also has 10 losses this season, but has held onto the closer’s role just the same.

“It’s just an honor,” Boxberger said of reaching 40 saves. “I never could have thought of it coming into this year. To be able to get the opportunity here and to be able to do what we’ve been able to do is definitely an honor.”

An unlikely All-Star, Boxberger didn’t have an easy ninth, giving up an RBI single to Dee Gordon to put the tying run at the plate before getting a groundout to end the game.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-81

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 6-0, 2.91 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 8-9, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly, once thought to be done for the year with shoulder problems, finished his season with a strong six-inning outing, striking out eight and holding Miami to three hits and one run. He won five straight decisions to close the year, and remains unbeaten at home since joining the Rays last year.

--1B James Loney went 0-for-4 with six men left on base, stranding two runners in the fourth and fifth innings and grounding into a double play to end his next at-bat. He’s hitting .274 but didn’t help the Rays on a night when the team went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

--DH Grady Sizemore continues to produce for the Rays, coming through with a two-out, three-run double in the fifth to break up a tight game. He has 32 RBIs with the Rays, has reached base safely in 11 straight starts and is hitting .389 in his last 15 games.

--RHP Brad Boxberger had a wobbly ninth for his 40th save, tying him for the American League lead. He gave up a run and two hits in the ninth, but got the final out with the tying run at the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m very happy with how I finished the season. I’ve been told by a smart man that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and hopefully I can carry that into next season.” -- Rays LHP Drew Smyly, after a win Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He said Sept. 22 that he hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--RHP Nathan Karns (right forearm tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 22. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Jake McGee

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook