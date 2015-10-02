Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays would like to finish at .500 and avoid last place in the American League East, but the biggest question the rest of the way is whether center fielder Kevin Kiermaier can get a Gold Glove for his defensive wizardry.
“It would be a crime if he didn’t win a Gold Glove,” pitcher Jake Odorizzi said after the Rays’ 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday, which saw Kiermaier pick up his 15th outfield assist, tops among major league center fielders.
Odorizzi was clinging to a 2-1 lead with two outs in the seventh when Ichiro Suzuki ripped a single to center field. Kiermaier came up throwing and easily retired J.T. Realmuto at the plate to end the inning.
“We ended up helping (Odorizzi) a ton there at the end with KK’s throw,” manager Kevin Cash said.
Kiermaier made a leaping grab at the wall Wednesday night, and Marlins manager Dan Jennings had more praise for his defense Thursday.
“Kiermaier had to make the perfect throw, and he did,” Jennings said. “It was an aggressive play on our part, and it didn’t work out this time, but I wouldn’t change one thing about it.”
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won three
NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 14-7, 3.76 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 11-6, 3.65 ERA)
--1B James Loney bounced back nicely after struggling Wednesday, going 3-for-4 as part of a 16-hit attack. He left six runners on base the day before, but kept he several rallies going with singles Thursday.
--RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched well to finish the year at 9-9, striking out seven and walking only two while holding the Marlins to four hits and one unearned run in seven inning Thursday. In his final five starts, Odorizzi went 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA.
--3B Evan Longoria hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a key RBI double in the seventh to give the Rays a cushion before scoring the game’s final run moments later. He has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs on the season.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a good way to end the season. It was just ‘attack,’ and if we give up a hit, oh well, but we were trying to early outs today.” -- RHP Jake Odorizzi, who led the Rays to a 4-1 win over the Marlins on Thursday in his season finale.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT
--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He said Sept. 22 that he hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.
--RHP Nathan Karns (right forearm tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 22. The injury is not believed to be serious.
--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.
--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.
--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.
--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.
--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.
RHP Chris Archer
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
LHP Drew Smyly
RHP Jake Odorizzi
LHP Matt Moore
RHP Matt Andriese
RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)
RHP Steve Geltz
RHP Brandon Gomes
LHP Xavier Cedeno
RHP Alex Colome
LHP Enny Romero
LHP C.J. Riefenhauser
RHP Andrew Bellatti
RHP Kirby Yates
RHP Nate Karns
LHP Jake McGee
Rene Rivera
J.P. Arencibia
Luke Maile
1B James Loney
2B Logan Forsythe
SS Asdrubal Cabrera
3B Evan Longoria
DH John Jaso
INF Tim Beckham
INF Richie Shaffer
INF Nick Franklin
LF Joey Butler
CF Kevin Kiermaier
RF Steven Souza Jr.
OF Brandon Guyer
OF Grady Sizemore
OF Daniel Nava
OF Mikie Mahtook