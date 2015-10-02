Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays would like to finish at .500 and avoid last place in the American League East, but the biggest question the rest of the way is whether center fielder Kevin Kiermaier can get a Gold Glove for his defensive wizardry.

“It would be a crime if he didn’t win a Gold Glove,” pitcher Jake Odorizzi said after the Rays’ 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday, which saw Kiermaier pick up his 15th outfield assist, tops among major league center fielders.

Odorizzi was clinging to a 2-1 lead with two outs in the seventh when Ichiro Suzuki ripped a single to center field. Kiermaier came up throwing and easily retired J.T. Realmuto at the plate to end the inning.

“We ended up helping (Odorizzi) a ton there at the end with KK’s throw,” manager Kevin Cash said.

Kiermaier made a leaping grab at the wall Wednesday night, and Marlins manager Dan Jennings had more praise for his defense Thursday.

“Kiermaier had to make the perfect throw, and he did,” Jennings said. “It was an aggressive play on our part, and it didn’t work out this time, but I wouldn’t change one thing about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-81

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 14-7, 3.76 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 11-6, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with an RBI and continued his stellar defense, throwing home for the final out of the seventh to preserve a 2-1 lead over the Marlins. “It would be a crime if he didn’t win a Gold Glove,” RHP Jake Odorizzi said.

--1B James Loney bounced back nicely after struggling Wednesday, going 3-for-4 as part of a 16-hit attack. He left six runners on base the day before, but kept he several rallies going with singles Thursday.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched well to finish the year at 9-9, striking out seven and walking only two while holding the Marlins to four hits and one unearned run in seven inning Thursday. In his final five starts, Odorizzi went 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA.

--3B Evan Longoria hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a key RBI double in the seventh to give the Rays a cushion before scoring the game’s final run moments later. He has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a good way to end the season. It was just ‘attack,’ and if we give up a hit, oh well, but we were trying to early outs today.” -- RHP Jake Odorizzi, who led the Rays to a 4-1 win over the Marlins on Thursday in his season finale.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He said Sept. 22 that he hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--RHP Nathan Karns (right forearm tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 22. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Jake McGee

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook