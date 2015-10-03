Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It is an odd piece of baseball history, but one Rays outfielder Brandon Guyer will take without flinching.

Guyer was hit by a pitch three times in Friday’s 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, earning him a share of a major-league record and extending his team record with 24 HBPs this season, six more than the previous mark.

“The umpire ... said, ‘I’ve never seen anyone get hit three times and not really get pissed about it,'” Guyer said. “It’s part of my game. It’s my natural instinct to stay in there, so I can’t do anything about it.”

All three times came from Jays pitcher Mark Buehrle, who likes to mix in cutters inside to keep hitters off the plate, and Guyer said he knew there was no ill will, just as there was no hesitation in him standing still and taking a base.

“Some other batters might move their leg and get out of the way, but I don’t know how to do that,” Guyer said. “If I would have (learned to move), I would have by now, I think, this far into it.”

Guyer just missed a chance at having history to himself -- he was two batters away when the Rays went 1-2-3 in the ninth. He reached base in his other at-bat Friday by taking a walk, reaching for times without putting a ball in play.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-82

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 13-8, 3.15 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 12-13, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch three times, matching a major-league record and extending his team record to 24 HBPs this season. Guyer showed off his range in center as well, speeding in for a low catch to save a run early.

--1B Richie Shaffer had two hits including a double, raising his batting average to .197 in his first season in the majors. He’s shown promising flashes filling in for James Loney, one of several regulars to get Friday night off.

--C Luke Maile came into Friday 2-for-28 in his young career, but he opened the night with two hits, raising his average to .129 on the season and scoring a run. He also picked off a runner at first and made a strong catch in foul territory.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez gave up a career-high 10 hits against a stacked Toronto lineup, giving up four runs in five-plus innings in his final start of the season. He’s been a pleasant surprise this season, taking a no-decision Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s my natural instinct to stay in there, so I can’t do anything about it. Some other batters might move their leg and get out of the way. I don’t know how to do that. ... If I would have (learned to move), I would have by now I think.” -- Rays OF Brandon Guyer, who tied a major-league record when he was hit by pitches three times Friday, getting hit all three times by Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26. He said Sept. 22 that he hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

--RHP Nathan Karns (right forearm tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 22. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26. In mid-September, he needed surgery for a tooth infection, and he was ruled out for the season.

--LHP Grayson Garvin (torn left lat muscle) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Matt Andriese

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Alex Colome

LHP Enny Romero

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Jake McGee

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

J.P. Arencibia

Luke Maile

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

INF Richie Shaffer

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF Mikie Mahtook