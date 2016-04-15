Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chris Archer can’t seem to get a victory.

The Rays ace hasn’t won since August 31, 2015 and is 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA this season. While Archer is hitting a high pitch count early in games and struggling to get more than six innings in a start, he also hasn’t been helped by a Rays’ lineup that provides little run support for him.

All the Rays starters are feeling it and none have yet to pick up a victory in 2016. And with no margin of error, Archer can’t afford to make the slightest mistakes. His miscue Thursday was a two-run homer to Marlon Byrd that gave Cleveland a 3-0 lead. Otherwise he worked his way out of several jams.

“All my stuff was better,” Archer said. “I felt like I was in control of the baseball a lot more.”

Archer’s line isn’t mind blowing but 5 1/3 innings and three runs (two earned) isn’t too far from a quality start.

“If you look at what the other starter did and what I did there is not much difference,” Archer said. “And I‘m sure they are over there talking about what a great start he had versus an average or mediocre result for me.”

An average Archer is still better than most of the front-end starters in the major leagues. However, a below-average Rays’ lineup is what’s killing him and every other Rays starter. Maybe bringing first baseman Steve Pearce back in the lineup Friday will help. He certainly can’t be any worse than Logan Morrison (2-for-29) has been this season.

“I think we may be putting a little extra pressure on ourselves,” Archer said. “We are still trying to build that team chemistry because there are a lot of new faces. There is frustration because we know that we are better than what our record reflects.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-0, 3.86 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits Thursday against Cleveland. He fell to 0-3 on the season, but his ERA dropped from 7.20 to 5.87. “I thought (Archer) competed really well today,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “From the first inning on, there were guys on base.”

--C Hank Conger had the Rays’ only extra-base hit Thursday, a double in the fifth inning, but he was tagged out when he overran second base on the throw. “Obviously, that’s my fault,” Conger said. “When you’re going at full speed into the bag, the reaction I guess is to hit the bag and obviously pop up a little bit.”

--1B Logan Morrison went 0-for-4 for three strikeouts and saw his average drop to .069 (4-for-29) on the season. He and SS Brad Miller came to the Rays in an offseason trade with the Mariners. Miller was 0-for-3, making him 4-for-26 (.077) this season.

--3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 on Thursday. reaching base on a bunt single. He also struck out twice in a game for just the second time this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I competed, I did not shy away from contact purposefully at any point. The one thing I want to do, beyond not give up two runs, is pitch a little deeper into the game.” -- RHP Chris Archer, after taking the loss Thursday against the Indians.