Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Tampa Bay Rays headed for New York on Thursday night coming off a win they hope can propel them to better things.

Coming from down 5-1 and then blowing a three-run lead, Tampa Bay escaped with a wild 12-8 win over the Boston Red Sox that raised their record to 7-8 -- but also handed them back-to-back series wins

“We don’t normally do stuff like that -- 12 runs I know is kind of rare for us but it just goes to show the capability that we have on our squad ... I‘m really proud of the guys right now and excited to take it into tomorrow,” said catcher Curt Casali, who hit his third homer in eight career at-bats against good friend and Red Sox starter David Price.

The normally quiet Rays bats scored six runs in the first two games of the three-game series at Fenway Park but then had 12 runs on 15 hits in the finale.

Now, they head to the Bronx and a series with the struggling Yankees, with left-hander Matt Moore facing CC Sabathia in the series opener on Friday night. It’s the first meeting of the season with the Yankees, who took a 5-8 record into Thursday night’s game with the Oakland Athletics.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-0, 2.95 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 1-1, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria had lunch with ex-teammate David Price on Wednesday and then came into Thursday’s start 0-for-9 with three strikeouts against Price since the left-hander left the Rays. Then, after flying out his first time up Thursday, he doubled and homered off his old friend. “Finally to get a hit off of him. He had pretty much owned me before that,” said Longoria, who added that Price had location problems and said, “It is tough because I have so much respect for him.”

--C Curt Casali has hit 11 home runs in the major leagues and three of them have come off former teammate David Price, who was traded by the Rays near the end of the 2014 season. Casali started off 0-for-3 against Price but since has gone homer-single-homer-single-homer. Only three players have more homers off Price, and nine of them with fewer than 37 at-bats.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who was a possible starter in the series finale before the Rays arrived, won two of the three games in relief and is now 4-0 on the season. He became the first player in team history with four wins in the team’s first 15 games.

--LF Brandon Guyer tied a major league record by getting hit by a pitch three times on Thursday. He was hit 24 times last season at said it’s not his ”instinct“ to get out of the way. Price hit him twice and wasn’t happy about the second one, saying, ”I was teammates with Brandon for quite a while when we were in Tampa. He’s one of the two guys that I played with over there that they’re not going to get out of the way. If you miss in, or it’s really close in, they’re going to wear it. Him and Kelly Shoppach are the two guys that I’ve seen do that really well.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi was hammered by the Red Sox in the first inning on Thursday, allowing five runs on six hits plus a bullet by David Ortiz that was speared by Steven Souza Jr. in right field. Odorizzi then escaped a second-inning jam that included another hot shot by Ortiz that was caught and began to settle down, getting through four. But he was gone when Xander Bogaerts led off the Boston fifth with what looked like a pop fly that carried all the way to the left field scoreboard for a double.

--LHP Matt Moore takes a 1-0 record and 2.95 ERA to the mound when he opens the Rays’ three-game series against the Yankees in New York. He is 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA lifetime against the Yankees,3-1 with a 4.66 ERA at Yankee Stadium. The Rays have won all three of his starts so far this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I honestly wish it was somebody else because I like him a lot, he’s one of my best friends.” -- C Curt Casali, on homering of Boston LHP David Price on Thursday. Casali finished 2-for-4 in Tampa Bay’s 12-8 win.