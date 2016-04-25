Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Rays hope for return to form from Archer

NEW YORK -- From a starting pitching perspective, things have gone have fairly well for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The exception has been Chris Archer.

Archer takes the mound Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles and his 7.92 ERA is the worst in the American League and third-worst in baseball. It’s an uncharacteristic statistic for a pitcher who has ERAs of 3.22, 3.33 and 3.23 in his first full seasons for Tampa Bay.

Archer’s struggles aren’t just this year. Going back to Aug. 31, Archer is 0-7 with a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts and in those outings, he has been tagged for 36 earned runs in 50 2/3 innings.

It includes last Wednesday in Boston. Archer had a 33-pitch first inning, allowed the first four hitters to reach and did not get an out until his 22nd pitch while only 48 of his 84 pitches for strikes.

Even with the disappointing start, manager Kevin Cash is confident it will start turning in Archer’s favor.

“Everything’s good,” Cash said Sunday before an 8-1 win at New York. “It’ll be a good start for him, a big start. But let’s get him back home and get him going. Look he has talked about lack of pitch execution. He’s been focused these last four days on getting that better. The thought is it will translate tomorrow.”

This season, Archer’s fastball has averaged 93.7 and since Aug. 31 the pitch has averaged 94.5. From the start of last season until Aug. 31, the pitch averaged 95. So it’s not necessarily a velocity issue.

Another issue for Archer and Tampa Bay’s pitchers has been a lack of offense with the exception being Sunday when the Rays hit five home runs and took the lead with two outs in the first. Tampa Bay has led in only 40 innings through 18 games and played 13 games when they scored three runs or fewer and a side effect of it is Rays starters have combined for three wins.

”It’s time for us to pick him up,“ Cash said. ”He picked us up quite a bit last year. If we can go out and pile up some early runs, give him some early breathing room that’d be really beneficial to him because he did a lot of good things for us last year when we weren’t helping him.

The Rays helped out Drew Smyly on Sunday and now they’ll hope to do the same Monday and get a return to form from Archer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 4-7, 4.25 ERA in 2015) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 0-4, 7.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer is off to an uncharacteristically bad start and will look to start reversing it Monday when he pitches against the Baltimore Orioles. Archer’s ERA is the highest among AL qualifiers and his 2.08 WHIP is the highest in the majors. Archer’s struggles actually go back to the latter part of last season as he is 0-7 with a 6.39 ERA over his last 10 starts. Archer became the first Ray to begin a season by losing four straight starts when he allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings at Boston. He is 2-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against Baltimore.

--RHP Jhan Marinez was recalled from Triple-A Durham Sunday after LHP Blake Snell was optioned there following his five-inning debut. Martinez has not been in the majors since ending the 2012 season in Tampa Bay’s bullpen. This year, he is 2-1 with one save and a 2.25 ERA in six appearances for Durham. Last year he held opposing hitters to a .196 batting average, which led the International League. Manager Kevin Cash said the first time he spoke to him was when he told him “Nice Job” after completing the ninth inning. Cash also said he was impressed with the “wipeout slider” he used to strike out C Brian McCann.

--LHP Blake Snell was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Saturday’s game but he left a good impression on Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash a day later. “Just zero fear whatsoever. He’s not concerned about shying away from contact,” Cash said Sunday. “I thought every pitch he threw, he threw with strength and conviction and I don’t know if you see many young pitchers take that approach. You’ll see a lot of guys that’ll come up and let me see if I can paint this edge right here, probably not capable of doing it if they try it. I don’t think Blake thought about it. Here is it hit it, my stuff’s really good.” Snell’s first outing resulted in him allowing one run and two hits while throwing 90 pitches in five innings.

--RHP Alex Cobb was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Sunday to make room for RHP Jhan Martinez on the Rays’ 40-man roster. The move is a procedural one since Cobb is recovering from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow and not expected to return until August at the earliest.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. had a 27th birthday to remember Sunday when he hit two home runs off RHP Michael Pineda. Souza had his second career two home-run game (the other was April 6 vs. Toronto) and became the first Ray to hit two home runs on his birthday. Souza also was the 12th Ray to get a home run on his birthday and the first to do so since Ben Zobrist on May 26, 2010 vs. Boston. Souza also joined Justin Morneau as the only players to get two home runs on a birthday at the current Yankee Stadium.

--LHP Drew Smyly added six more strikeouts Sunday, increasing his major league-leading total to 33. He is the second AL pitcher to last at least seven innings in each start this season and the fifth major league pitcher to do so. The others are Jake Arrieta, Johnny Cueto, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale. Smyly improved to 10-2 against AL East teams and did so on a day when had trouble gripping the ball at times.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This year I‘m very thankful to play on it (his birthday). It’s great, it really is. I think just playing in Yankee Stadium on my birthday. When I was kid you grow up watching the Yankees and the Mariners and the rivalries. So just being here and then hitting the two home runs is obviously exciting.” -- RF Steven Souza Jr., who celebrated his 27th birthday by recording his second career multi-homer game Sunday in the win over the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.