Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- While many of his teammates are struggling at the plate, Logan Forsythe is enjoying the best start of his career.

The Tampa Bay Rays second baseman begins the week sharing 10th place among the American League batters with a .311 average. Forsythe also ranks sixth with a .397 on-base percentage, shares seventh with nine doubles and jointly holds ninth place with a .925 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

“Logan’s been doing it all year for us,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He just locks in on the pitch and doesn’t try to do too much.”

Last year at this time, Forsythe was batting .299 before finishing with a .281 average. In 2014, his first full season, Forsythe was hitting just .167 through May 8.

The 29-year-old Memphis native attributes his improvement to “learning about myself a little more as a player, a hitter and a fielder, and just trying to grow,” he said.

Propelling Forsythe’s growth is the ability to learn just by observing.

“Coming into the big leagues the first couple of years, I learned from guys who have been here,” he said. “I see how they go about their business, how they do it the right way. I just try to apply what things are going to help and benefit me.”

Perhaps Forsythe’s biggest influence is All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria, who ranks first or second on the Rays’ career lists in major offensive categories.

“Evan’s our leader,” Forsythe said. “He was a big guy to watch when I started becoming that everyday guy. He knew what it took to get ready to stay on the field, to stay healthy. He’s really good with the young guys. All you’ve got to do is listen and watch.”

As a result, Forsythe develops a methodical approach for every situation on the field.

“I try to take a plan into whoever I‘m facing,” he said, “the same with defense, where we want to shift and play guys.”

As a result, Forsythe is forging himself into an quality player.

“His mindset, his work ethic is as consistent as anybody we have,” Cash said. “Logan has become a staple in our lineup, and he’s really making himself known throughout the American League.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-14

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-3, 4.95 ERA, ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 2-2, 2.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Curt Casali has three home runs in his past five games after Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Casali, who doubled and scored in the third inning, hit a pitch from RHP Nick Tropeano into the Rays’ left-field bullpen for his fourth homer of the season. Casali, who went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts, finished with multiple extra-base hits for the first time this season.

--SS Brad Miller hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday in the Rays’ 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Miller hit the first pitch from RHP Nick Tropeano into the third row of the right-field stands in the top of the third inning for a two-run drive that put the Rays ahead, 2-1. Miller finished 1-for-4 but struck out three times.

--RHP Alex Colome earned his ninth save in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Colome pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his second successive save of the three-game series. Colome and two other pitchers are one behind the American League’s co-leaders in saves, Chicago White Sox RHP David Robertson and Texas Rangers RHP Shawn Tolleson.

--RHP Matt Andriese pitched in front of his mother, Lynn, for the first time in his major-league career on Mother’s Day after being recalled from Triple-A Durham. Andriese retired 13 of 15 batters between the first and fifth innings, permitting just two walks during that span, in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. In seven innings, Andriese induced three double plays among his 12 groundouts, scattered four hits, conceded just one run and three walks and finished with three strikeouts. The right-hander grew up in Redlands, about 55 miles east of Angel Stadium, and went to college at UC Riverside.

--LHP Matt Moore will start Monday night against the Seattle Mariners after receiving an extra day of rest. Moore originally had been scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. After going 17-4 and making the American League’s All-Star team in 2013, Moore has made just 20 starts since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was awesome, he really was. He’s got great stuff. You wouldn’t have known he was in Triple-A. If you told me before the game that he was going to give me seven innings with one run, I’d take that, for sure. He really delivered for us.” -- Rays C Curt Casali, on RHP Matt Andriese, who earned a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in his season debut Sunday.