Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Replacing injured center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, out indefinitely with two fractured bones in his left hand, will be a "match-up" affair for Tampa Bay until somebody shows he can hit well enough to become the regular.

That was the gist of what manager Kevin Cash said Sunday in the wake of the Saturday injury to Kiermaier, who hurt his hand attempting a diving mid-game catch coming in from center field.

The Rays brought up Mikie Mahtook from Triple-A Durham following the game but Desmond Jennings drew the Sunday start. Mahtook was only a week off returning from an injury himself.

"We absolutely called Mikie Mahtook up to play," Cash said. "We've got a stretch of 18 straight games coming up. He's going to play. We're going to keep guys fresh and rotate our outfielders.

"We all know what he did for us when he came up last September. Anything close to that will help us."

Mahtook played in 41 games for Tampa Bay last year, hitting .295 with nine home runs and 19 RBIs.

Cash noted that Jennings had been a center fielder for his entire career until Kiermaier bumped him out last year. Jennings was Tampa Bay's center fielder for the better part of two seasons.

"We're going to mix and match," Cash said. "When you sit down and think through it, we're going to play the guys who produce."

Tampa Bay figures to learn how long Kiermaier will be out after it is determined Monday whether surgery is needed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-3, 5.09 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 3-2, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore is still looking for his first hit in the majors as a batter. Moore will be in the starting lineup Monday when Tampa Bay visits the in-state National League rival Miami Marlins. Moore is 0-for-7 in his career but does have a successful squeeze bunt that got him an RBI.

--RHP Chris Archer returned to struggling Sunday after five starts in which he had gone 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA. Archer was roughed up for six runs on eight hits over three innings with at least one hard-hit ball per inning, including a home run to dead center (420 feet) by 1B Miguel Cabrera in the third. "There were really good approaches by the Tigers," manager Kevin Cash said. "They didn't miss many balls. They barreled up a bunch. When you're on fire, they find holes. He could have continued going. But the thought was 75 pitches for three innings was quite a workload. He's one of our guys we gotta be smart with. Right now he's in that path where the breaks are just not going his way. So everything's magnified."

--CF Desmond Jennings has gone from starter to platoon player over the last season-plus but will have a chance to get back in the lineup full time -- if he can hit. Jennings took a .186 batting average into Sunday's start and went 0-for-3, getting pinch-hit for in the eighth. He was the regular center fielder until CF Kevin Kiermaier took over last year but had devolved into a platoon left fielder this season.

--CF Mikie Mahtook will get a chance to earn a regular spot in the Tampa Bay outfield. He was called up in the wake of CF Kevin Kiermaier's injury attempting a diving catch Saturday. Kiermaier broke two bones in his hand and will be out indefinitely. "When you sit down and think about it," manager Kevin Cash said, "we're going to play the guys who produce." Mahtook pinch-hit in the seventh and grounded out to short.

--RHP Ryan Webb "really picked us up in a big way," manager Kevin Cash said Sunday. Webb worked three scoreless innings in relief of starter RHP Chris Archer, beat up for six runs in three innings. "That was the best outing he's had this year," Cash said. "He saved us from having to go to more guys." The Rays used three relievers in the 9-4 loss.

--RHP Steve Geltz was optioned to the minors Sunday by Tampa Bay after the reliever threw his second two-run home run pitch to a Detroit hitter in two games. Geltz served up a two-run home run to DH Victor Martinez in the eighth. "We know he's in a tough stretch," manager Kevin Cash said. "Let's get him down to Triple-A and have him have some success." No corresponding roster move was expected until Monday.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier returned to Florida on Sunday morning and was scheduled to undergo examination Monday that will determine whether surgery is needed to repair the two broken bones in his left hand. Kiermaier was injured Saturday trying to make a diving catch from center field. He said he heard the bones crack immediately. Whether surgery is required will help determine how much time is needed before Kiermaier can return to the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "There were really good approaches by the Tigers. They didn't miss many balls. They barreled up a bunch. When you're on fire, they find holes." -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after a loss Sunday.