Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On a day in which the New York Yankees didn’t have a single at-bat with runners in scoring position for the first time since 1984 -- and still won -- missed opportunities ate away at the Tampa Bay Rays in a 2-1 loss.

Consider the sixth inning, when Steve Pearce and Logan Morrison led off the inning with singles, with a real chance to improve on a 1-0 lead. With Yankees pitcher Nathan Eovaldi nearing 100 pitches, Steven Souza struck out, and Corey Dickerson popped out to third without advancing the runners. Mike Mahtook, hitting 1-for-16 since a recent callup, walked to load the bases, but Curt Casali popped out to first base to end the rally.

“We’ve got to move the ball there,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Eovaldi’s tough, but we’d seen him, we’ve faced him plenty. ... We’ve got to do something to put some pressure on him. He just kind of reared back and made some pitches and we didn’t have anything to show for it.”

The Rays (22-26) have matched their low point of the season at four games under .500. Their bats have been solid, especially on power -- with two games left in the month, they need one home run to match their most ever in any month in club history.

They’ll need more of those home runs on the road, but that’s been their specialty -- they have 39 home runs in 22 road games so far, putting them on pace for a major league record 144 road home runs over the full season.

RECORD: 22-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 3-0, 2.63 ERA) at Royals (RHP Ian Kennedy, 4-3, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Boxberger, who led the AL with 41 saves last season, was activated from the disabled list after Sunday’s game, and he could make his season debut when the Rays play at Kansas City on Monday. The Rays need the boost in depth in their bullpen, though it is unclear if Boxberger will resume the closer role or if they will stick with RHP Alex Colome, who has 12 saves and a 1.23 ERA. Boxberger was sidelined since undergoing abdominal surgery in March.

--RHP Ryan Webb was placed on the 15-day disabled list after Sunday’s game due to a right pectoral strain. Webb had a 3.31 ERA in 17 appearances, with 10 strikeouts against only three walks.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi took a perfect game into the sixth and gave up only one hit in seven innings, but it was a two-run home run in the Rays’ 2-1 loss to the Yankees. Odorizzi struck out six and walked only one. He has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts.

--LF Brandon Guyer had two of the Rays’ six hits and scored their only run, continuing as a spark at the top of the Tampa Bay batting order. He manufactured the run in the third, advancing on a groundout and wild pitch and scoring on an RBI single by Evan Longoria.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a difficult loss. (RHP Jake Odorizzi) was outstanding. You could argue that’s as good a start as we’ve had all year. ... Their guy was good, but we have to find a way to get some more runs there. We had our opportunities. It just didn’t happen.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after Odorizzi and the Rays limited the Yankees to one hit Sunday, but New York emerged with a 2-1 win.