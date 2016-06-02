Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brad Boxberger spent the Tampa Bay Rays' first 49 games this season on the disabled list after having adductor surgery in spring training.

He was activated Monday, pitched Tuesday and went back on the DL on Wednesday.

Boxberger, who topped the American League with 41 saves last year, retired only two of six Kansas City Royals batters he faced Tuesday before retiring himself with pain in his left side.

The Rays flew Boxberger back to Florida to be examined by a team doctor, and the diagnosis was a pulled left oblique. He will probably be out four to eight weeks.

"It's a very unfortunate injury, but it's something he'll recover from," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He's just got it let the rehab process work its way out."

With Boxberger not likely returning before the All-Star break, Alex Colome, who has 12 saves in as many chances, will remain the closer.

Rookies Tyler Sturdevant and Ryan Garton likely will have more prominent bullpen roles. Sturdevant worked a perfect eighth inning Wednesday in the Rays' 6-3 loss to the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-29

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 2-3, 5.32 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 0-3, 6.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Tim Beckham was recalled from Triple-A Durham, where he was 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts in four games after his May 24 demotion. Beckham struck out 42.6 percent of the time, 23 strikeouts in 54 at-bats, in his first stint with the Rays this season. With Steve Pearce nursing a tender right elbow, the Rays felt they needed an extra infielder.

--2B Steve Pearce (right elbow tendinitis) did not play Wednesday. He was pulled from the first two games of the series at Kansas City with a sore elbow. "I think it's very irritable right now," manager Ned Yost said. "If he needs to play, he'll play."

--LF Mikie Mahtook snapped a career-worst 0-for-19 slump with a third-inning double. It was only his second hit in 22 at-bats since being recalled. He finished 1-for-4, leaving his average at .080.

--3B Evan Longoria had two hits Wednesday after a three-hit game Tuesday. He 9-for-19 in his five-game hitting streak, raising his average to .268. He hit .292 in May after posting a .232 average in April.

--LHP Matt Moore will start the series opener Thursday at Minnesota. He is 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA in three career appearances against the Twins. Left-handed hitters are batting .327 against him this year. Entering this season, he had held left-handed hitters to a .240 batting average. Right-handed batters have a .273 average against him this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "They're not as successful as they are for no reason. Hopefully we can learn from the way they play and take it to Minnesota and Arizona." -- RHP Chris Archer, on the Royals, who completed a three-game sweep of the Rays on Wednesday.