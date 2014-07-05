Preview: Rays at Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays finally found a way to generate offense against the host Detroit Tigers and will go for their seventh win in eight games in Saturday afternoon’s third contest of the four-game set. The Rays evened the series with a 6-3 victory on Friday, marking the first time in 20 games they scored more than four runs against the Tigers - a span that dated to June 2011. Ben Zobrist is 13-for-41 with a homer, two triples and six doubles in his last 10 games.

Friday’s setback snapped a four-game winning streak for Detroit, which is 12-3 in its last 15 contests and has been held to three runs or fewer only four times in that span. Victor Martinez, who missed a three-game series against Oakland earlier in the week due to a sore back, had to leave Friday’s series opener after aggravating the injury. Martinez leads the club in homers (21) and batting average (.328) and is second in RBIs (55) to Miguel Cabrera.

TV: 4:08 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN (Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (4-5, 3.24 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (5-2, 2.63)

Archer has surrendered two runs or fewer in seven of his last nine starts but has gone only 2-3 over that span, due in part to the Rays scoring only nine runs over six contests. He did not factor in the decision last time out despite giving up two runs over seven innings at the New York Yankees. Archer’s only road victory came on May 16 at the Los Angeles Angels as he is 1-3 with a 3.86 in nine starts away from home.

Sanchez rebounded from his worst outing of the season by giving up three runs (two earned) over seven innings in a no-decision versus Oakland last time out. He permitted a season-high four runs in 5 1/3 frames at Texas in his previous turn but still managed to win his third straight start. Sanchez has surrendered more than three runs only once this season and has recorded seven quality starts in his last eight outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers LF J.D. Martinez has hit safely in 21 of his last 23 games, raising his batting average 85 points to .327.

2. Rays RHP Brad Boxberger has not allowed a hit or a walk over six innings in his last four appearances.

3. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler has hit safely in five straight and 13 of his last 14 games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Rays 2