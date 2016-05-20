Preview: Rays at Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays look to build off a record-breaking offensive series when they visit the equally red hot Detroit Tigers on Friday to begin a three-game set. The Rays recorded 44 hits with 20 for extra bases - both franchise records for a three-game series - and scored 31 times to set a team mark for a three-game road set in sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We’re in a good place right now, and we’re looking to keep it rolling in Detroit,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash told reporters Wednesday when his team took over the major league lead in homers (58) with a 6-3 triumph. Logan Morrison went 6-for-10 in the series with his first homer and first three RBIs of the season for the Rays, who send right-hander Matt Andriese to the mound hot off his first career shutout. Struggling righty Anibal Sanchez goes for the Tigers, who have won four straight while scoring 29 runs as leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler boasted homers in all four games with seven RBIs. Kinsler is 13-for-28 during a seven-game hitting streak while J.D. Martinez (9-for-16, three homers in his last four contests) and Miguel Cabrera (8-for-19, two homers in last five) are also swinging hot bats.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (2-0, 0.56 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (3-4, 5.91)

Scheduling has led to the Rays using a four-man rotation most of the first two months before Andriese nailed down the fifth spot after two outstanding outings. The 26-year-old struck out five and walked none in his second start Saturday against Oakland after limiting the Los Angeles Angels to one run and four hits over seven innings on May 8. Andriese allowed one run in two outings (one inning) against Detroit last season.

Sanchez is winless in his last three starts, permitting four runs in each appearance and three homers combined to suffer two losses and a no-decision. The 32-year-old Venezuelan has struggled with control while walking 24 in 42 2/3 innings overall with 39 strikeouts and eight homers allowed. Curt Casali homered last year against Sanchez, who is 2-3 (0-1 in 2015) with a 5.08 ERA in seven career starts versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin is 5-for-9 with three runs scored, three stolen bases, an RBI and two walks in his first three games of the season since returning from a wrist injury.

2. Tampa Bay LF Desmond Jennings’ bat has woken up in the last two games while going 4-for-9 with two home runs and four RBIs to raise his average to .188.

3. Detroit DH Victor Martinez, who was rested Wednesday, is 0-for-12 in his last three games to drop to .331 but is batting .357 in 76 career games versus the Rays.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Tigers 4