Preview: Rays at Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays look to stay hot at the plate and extend their winning streak to a season-high five games when they visit the Detroit Tigers on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Steve Pearce and Steven Souza Jr. each homered as the Rays recorded a 7-5 victory on Friday, scoring at least six times for the sixth straight game.

Logan Morrison has warmed up after a very slow start for Tampa Bay, going 7-for-12 with a homer and four RBIs during the winning streak to raise his average to .177. The Rays send Drew Smyly to the mound against his former team, which shipped him to Tampa Bay in a trade-deadline deal for David Price two years ago. Two-time American League MVP Miguel Cabrera (11-for-24, six-game hitting streak) hopes to keep his bat going for the Tigers after homering twice in the series opener. Detroit will need a big effort from rookie Michael Fulmer on the mound and leadoff batter Ian Kinsler, who has hit safely in eight straight games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (2-4, 3.44 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (2-1, 6.52)

Smyly rebounded from his worst start of the season by limiting Toronto to one run and four hits over five innings to earn the victory last time out. The 26-year-old Arkansas product has held six of his eight opponents to two or fewer earned runs but did walk a season-high four on Monday. Kinsler is 4-for-10 with a homer against Smyly, who gave up four runs in five innings against his former team last year.

Fulmer is coming off the shortest outing of his rookie season, a 4 1/3-inning stint against Baltimore in which he permitted five runs (four earned) without being involved in the decision. The 23-year-old has struggled with control, walking nine over 19 1/3 frames, but has struck out six in each of his last three starts. Fulmer, who was acquired from the New York Mets in the Yoenis Cespedes trade last year, makes his first home start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin is 8-for-13 with four stolen bases in his first four games back from a wrist injury.

2. Pearce is 5-for-10 with a pair of blasts and five RBIs in his last three contests while scoring seven times in his last five games.

3. The Tigers saw their four-game winning streak end Friday but have scored 34 runs in their last five contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Tigers 3