The Detroit Tigers look to stay hot with the bats when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon in the third of a four-game set. The Tigers have posted 18 runs on 24 hits while winning the first two games of the series after getting four RBIs from Nick Castellanos and three from Justin Upton on the way to a 13-4 victory on Friday without one of their key offensive weapons.

Detroit’s veteran designated hitter Victor Martinez was hospitalized after Thursday’s game due to an irregular heartbeat and later placed on the disabled list, as catcher John Hicks was recalled to take his place on the roster. Michael Fulmer tries to get back on track when he takes the mound for the Tigers on Saturday against Tampa Bay’s ace Chris Archer, who is also looking to turn things around. The Rays have dropped three in a row after running off six victories in a seven-game span, but infielder Tim Beckham (knee) returned to the lineup Friday with a pair of hits. Tampa Bay center fielder Mallex Smith has hit safely in eight straight games (13-for-30) after taking over for injured Kevin Kiermaier (hip).

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (4-4, 3.80 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (6-4, 3.40)

Archer managed just one victory in his last six outings despite posting three quality starts in that stretch after recording five in his first eight appearances of the season. The 28-year-old gave up four runs on seven hits over five innings in a no-decision against Detroit on April 19 and is 1-2 with a 3.63 ERA all time versus the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 6-for-15 with a homer against Archer, who has limited opponents to a .221 batting average on the road.

Fulmer permitted five runs in each of his last two starts, but gained the victory June 2 against the Chicago White Sox after completing seven innings. The 24-year-old Oklahoma City native started the season with 10 consecutive quality starts, including one against Tampa Bay on April 18 when he allowed three runs over six innings in a 5-1 loss. Beckham is 1-for-2 with a homer versus Fulmer, who was 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts against the Rays in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF Colby Rasmus, who sat out Friday’s contest, has hit safely in his last seven games (11-for-22).

2. Cabrera is 10-for-25 during a six-game hitting streak and Castellanos boasts 12 RBIs in 13 games this month.

3. Rays OF-DH Corey Dickerson went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Friday, but leads the American League with 88 hits.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Tigers 2