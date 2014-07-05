Rays 7, Tigers 2: Kevin Kiermaier recorded a pair of triples, a single and three RBIs while Chris Archer pitched into the ninth inning as visiting Tampa Bay won for the seventh time in its last eight games.

Logan Forsythe belted a solo homer, knocked in two runs and scored twice for the Rays, who are 8-2 on their road trip with one game left. Archer (5-5) allowed two runs – both in the final three innings -- on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 8 1/3 innings.

Alex Avila and J.D. Martinez each hit solo homers for the Tigers, who have dropped two straight after winning 12 of their previous 14 contests. Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez (5-3) lost for the first time in 11 starts, yielding a season-high seven runs on six hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings.

Sanchez held the Rays hitless through four innings, but walked two and threw 66 pitches before his troubles began in the fifth. Forsythe hammered the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall with one out, Ryan Hanigan walked, Kiermaier tripled him home and later scored on Desmond Jennings’ single.

Tampa Bay loaded the bases with none out in the sixth before Brandon Guyer’s sacrifice fly, an RBI bunt single by Forsythe and Kiermaier’s two-run triple into the left-field corner for a 7-0 lead. Avila homered to right in the seventh and Martinez led off the ninth with a blast off the left-field foul pole.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Forsythe is 13-for-28 with three homers and eight RBIs over his last seven games. … Detroit DH-1B Victor Martinez, who leads the team with 21 homers, was held out of the starting lineup after leaving Friday’s game with a sore back. … Kiermaier is the sixth different Rays player to register a team-record two triples in a game, a group that also includes Tampa Bay bench coach Dave Martinez.