Tigers pounce early in 8-1 win over Rays

DETROIT -- The peaks-and-valleys Detroit Tigers are climbing to the top of another mountain.

Detroit won for the 12th time in 14 games Thursday night when Ian Kinsler, Victor Martinez and Torii Hunter each hit home runs in a five-run first inning and right-hander Max Scherzer limited Tampa Bay to two hits in eight innings of an 8-1 victory.

It was only the Rays’ second loss in eight games of an 11-game, three-city trip.

“Well, we’re not going to win the rest of our games,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “For me, it’s about winning series now.”

Kinsler said, “The big thing with his club is our starting pitching. When you come to the park every day, knowing you have a good chance to win, that’s a good feeling. The staff that we have, that makes it tough to win a series (against the Tigers).”

Detroit has rebounded nicely from a 9-20 stretch that followed a 27-12 start to the season.

When the Tigers were scuffling, their starting pitching played a big part. And when the starters pitched well, the hitting wasn’t there.

Scherzer (10-3) gave up a leadoff double but just one hit thereafter, a two-out single by first baseman James Loney in the fourth inning, and retired the last 13 batters he faced in the Tigers’ fourth straight win.

The defending American League Cy Young Award winner walked one and struck out seven while facing just three batters over the minimum in eight innings. Rookie right-hander Chad Smith got the last three outs.

“I was able to stay in counts favorable to me,” said Scherzer, whose best pitch next to his fastball was his changeup.

With 106 pitches through eight innings, Scherzer was half-looking for the opportunity to pitch a complete game.

“I wanted to,” he said. “I knew I had an extra day of rest coming up. But when you look at the context of the game, he (manager Brad Ausmus) made the right decision. There was no reason to put added stress on my arm.”

Detroit spotted Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but roared back with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Center fielder Austin Jackson reached on a single and Kinsler followed with his 11th home run of the season. First baseman Miguel Cabrera walked and Martinez, who missed three games with a sore side, clubbed his 21st home run.

Left-hander Erik Bedard (4-6) got his first out but then gave up Hunter’s 10th home run of the year as Detroit belted three homers in an inning for the first time since Sept. 24, 2013, at Minnesota.

”Erik felt really good before the game,“ Maddon said. ”But nothing went right. And they hit everything right on the screws.

“They put up a five-spot, that makes it tough. It’s hard to hit that guy (Scherzer) anyway. We hit the ball well, but right at people.”

The Tigers added a run off Bedard in the second inning on a an RBI single by left fielder J.D. Martinez, then another off left-handed reliever Cesar Ramos in the fourth on an RBI single by Hunter.

Ramos will go on a three-day paternity leave Friday and Tampa Bay will call up a reliever to help a bullpen that used up two members Thursday -- Ramos and Ricky Yates.

The Rays’ first-inning run came when center fielder Desmond Jennings doubled, moved to third on a flyout to center and scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Evan Longoria.

Detroit’s J.D. Martinez added a second RBI in the sixth when he hit into a forceout with runners on first and third and one out.

NOTES: There was subtle significance to the music blaring from Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon’s office Thursday -- Tommy Tutones’ “8675309.” It was honoring the field positions played by the first seven hitters in the Rays’ batting order. ... LHP Ian Krol of Detroit will join Class A West Michigan on Friday for a brief rehab stint. He’ll pitch Friday and Sunday at Fort Wayne, rejoining the Tigers after that. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. ... Tampa Bay optioned LHP Jeff Beliveau to Triple-A Durham on Thursday in order to recall IF Vince Belnome. He was hitting .225 with six home runs and 29 RBI for Durham. Belnome started to give the Rays an extra left-handed bat against RHP Max Scherzer. ... DH Victor Martinez, who had been nursing a sore side, was in Detroit’s starting lineup for the first time since Sunday.