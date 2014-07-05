Fireworks avoided in Rays’ win over Tigers

DETROIT -- As fireworks go, it certainly wasn’t worthy of the Fourth of July.

The Tampa Bay Rays knocked off the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Friday night in a game mildly spiced by three hit batters.

The last one -- Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler getting plunked by right-hander Alex Cobb’s first pitch of the bottom of the sixth inning -- prompted home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott to issue warnings to both clubs and the eventual ejection of Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon for walking on the field to argue when told not to do so.

But there were no benches clearing, no jawing between the squads, no bullpens rushing to put on a show. It was more like sparklers than fireworks.

”It was a breaking ball,“ Maddon said of the pitch that struck Kinsler and caused the warning because it was the third in the sequence. ”If it was a fastball, I would have had no problem (with it) at all.

”Was it intentional that he (left-hander Drew Smyly) hit (Evan) Longoria? Yes.

“Sure, we hit Victor (Tigers designated hitter Martinez). But Cobb pulled a fastball. I have so much respect for Victor.”

The sequence of hit batters began with one out in the top of the fourth inning when Cobb hit Martinez just below the right knee. Of greater concern to the Tigers, though, was an aggravation of Martinez’s sore right side that kept the DH out of action for three games earlier this week. Martinez estimated he would be out past Sunday.

Smyly (4-8) hit Longoria with his first pitch of the top of the sixth. It certainly appeared to be a purpose pitch, but Smyly sort of smiled and said “no” when asked if it was intentional.

”I don’t think there was any intent on any of the balls where players were hit,“ Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. ”I didn’t think that Cobb tried to hit Victor, I didn’t think Smyly tried to hit Longoria and I didn’t think Cobb tried to hit Kinsler.

“I think it was a situation where three guys got hit, but I don’t think there was any intent or malice. There was nothing vicious in it. I don’t think anyone tried to hit anyone in this game, quite frankly. It was just one of those games where a three people got hit and there were some warnings issued.”

Tampa Bay and Detroit have had hit-by-pitch issues the past couple of seasons, but this did not appear to be a carryover. Cobb pawed the ground and smacked his glove in anger after hitting Martinez.

“We’re not (going to retaliate Saturday),” Maddon said. “It’s over. It’s good. When Smyly did hit Longo (Longoria), he got a little non-plussed.”

Center fielder Desmond Jennings had three hits for the Rays, scoring each time, Longoria hit a solo home run and designated hitter Sean Rodriguez had a two-run triple to pace the Rays’ attack.

Cobb (4-6) lasted four batters into the sixth to win his second straight start. He allowed five hits, walked two and fanned five.

Brad Boxberger got three outs in both the sixth and seventh, then right-hander Joel Peralta pitched the eighth to become the Rays’ career leader in appearances with 267. Lefty Jake McGee closed it out for his fourth save of the season.

Martinez had an RBI single after Kinsler was hit by the pitch and first baseman Miguel Cabrera walked. Right fielder Torii Hunter grounded into a bases-loaded double play with nobody out to score a second run and make it 5-3.

The Rays upped their lead to 6-3 in the seventh when Jennings scored from third on a high chopper to second by left fielder Brandon Guyer after getting his third hit and second double down the line in left and moving up on the groundout.

Rodriguez hit his two-run triple after Longoria was hit in the sixth and second baseman Logan Forsythe walked. Tampa Bay got an RBI double down the left field line by shortstop Ben Zobrist in the fifth.

Detroit cut a 2-0 deficit in half in the fourth after Martinez was hit. Hunter got him in on a groundout to short after left fielder J.D. Martinez doubled.

Two-out doubles by Jennings and Zobrist in the third gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead, a margin expanded to 2-0 when Longoria led off the fourth with his 11th home run of the season.

NOTES: The Rays placed LHP Cesar Ramos on the three-day paternity list Friday and recalled LHP Jeff Beliveau from Triple-A Durham. This is Beliveau’s fourth stint with Tampa Bay this season with six total days in the first three. ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez had to show he could swing effectively from the left side Friday before being confirmed as a starter but reinjured his right side singling in the six. He expects he’ll miss at least two more games.. ... The Tigers gave UT Don Kelly his first start since June 20, at third base. Kelly’s playing time has been squeezed by the surge of OF J.D. Martinez. ... Six runs Friday marked the first time in the last 20 meetings that Tampa Bay had scored more than four times off Detroit pitching. The Tigers were 13-6 against the Rays during that span.