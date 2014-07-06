Rays topTigers, improve to 8-2 on trip

DETROIT -- The Tampa Bay Rays have a nice little roll on the road going and are hoping they don’t hit a rock when they get back home.

Chris Archer (5-5) checked Detroit on six hits over 8 1/3 innings Saturday and got strong batting support from Kevin Kiermaier and Logan Forsythe as Tampa Bay beat Detroit 7-2 for the Rays’ eighth win in a road trip that concludes Sunday.

“We’re 8-2 on this trip,” manager Joe Maddon said after Archer fell just short in his bid for his first complete-game win this season and the third of his career. “There’s plenty of time to get this thing done.”

Tampa Bay (40-50) is still 10 games under .500, but no one is taking charge in the American League East and getting back to even might give the Rays a chance.

”Winning three in Baltimore, then sweeping three in New York (Yankees) and now coming to Comerica Park and winning two, that’s pretty good,“ Archer said. ”This was my best game so far (this year).

“I gave up the two solo home runs. I haven’t looked at the film, but I‘m pretty sure those were good pitches they hit. That’s a pretty good team. I heard DP (David Price) talking about their lineup. You can’t take one batter off. You have to work on every pitch.”

Right fielder Kiermaier became the sixth Ray with two triples in the same game, driving in three runs, while second baseman Forsythe hit a home run and beat out a squeeze bunt for an RBI single.

Archer (5-5) kept Detroit (48-36) scoreless until catcher Alex Avila hit his sixth home run of the season, with two outs in the seventh. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez opened the ninth with his 11th.

A single plus a one-out walk later and Maddon brought right-hander Grant Balfour in to finish it off, which he did with two strikeouts. Archer walked four and struck out four.

Losing pitcher Anibal Sanchez (5-3) faced just two over the minimum through 4 1/3 innings but retired only two of the next 11 before being taken out. He gave up all seven runs on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

”Early in the game I thought it was going to be a good game for him,“ manager Brad Ausmus said. ”He looked sharp. His pitch count was down.

“It seemed to turn on (catcher Ryan Hanigan‘s) at-bat. Hanigan fouled off a bunch of pitches and then it didn’t seem as if he was quite as sharp as he had been earlier in the game.”

Forsythe’s third home run of the season, with one out in the fifth, was the first hit off Sanchez. Hanigan walked, Kiermaier tripled and center fielder Desmond Jennings lined a run-scoring single to right-center for a 3-0 Tampa Bay lead.

“I had the feeling it was going to be a pitching duel all day,” Kiermaier said. “Then Logan hit his home run and that seemed to make everybody more aggressive at the plate.”

Kiermaier’s second triple was down the left-field line and capped a four-run sixth. The Rays loaded the bases with nobody out, with left fielder Brandon Guyer hitting a sacrifice fly and Forsythe beating out a squeeze bunt for an RBI single.

Kiermaier is the sixth Tampa Bay player to hit two triples in a game -- the first since Matt Joyce on May 20, 2011, at Florida.

NOTES: Rays SS Yunel Escobar, out since July 1 because of right shoulder soreness, will start a minor league rehab assignment on Monday. ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez will be out at least through the weekend after aggravating his sore right side while hitting a single in the sixth inning Friday night. ... Tampa Bay SS Ben Zobrist started Saturday’s game one double away from LF Carl Crawford’s club career record of 215 two-base hits. 3B Evan Longoria could get there first, because he has 213. ... Detroit will dodge LHP Clayton Kershaw when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit Comerica Park on Tuesday and Wednesday. “I wish him well,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. Kershaw will pitch Thursday as both managers push their rotations back a day following Monday’s day off. ... Tampa Bay LHP David Price dropped a Polo Grounds reference when talking about pitching in certain parks. “I got the park in one of my video games,” he said.