Davis homers twice as Tigers topple Rays

DETROIT -- Rajai Davis had difficulty describing what he injured after taking an awkward first-inning swing. He was only sure that it wasn’t pleasant.

“I‘m trying to figure out myself what it was,” the Detroit Tigers’ left fielder said. “It was something inside. I just did something wrong. My body didn’t like it and sort of let me know it didn’t like it, so don’t do it again. And I didn‘t.”

After getting checked out by team trainer Kevin Rand, Davis stayed in the game. He and his teammates are sure glad he did. He homered twice for the second time in his career, including a go-ahead solo blast in the seventh, and the Tigers topped the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Monday at Comerica Park.

Davis, who usually plays center field but started in left, came into the game with four home runs. He tied a career high with eight home runs a year ago.

“At this point last year, I had a lot more at-bats,” said Davis, who has battled a finger injury during the second half of the season. “I was playing more regularly, so it’s a little different. I’ve just got to go in there and be ready. That’s the key -- being ready -- and I was able to do that today.”

He got his big day started with a two-run shot in the third. Davis’ only other multi-homer game came on May 18, 2012, against the New York Mets while playing for Toronto.

Al Alburquerque (4-1) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to collect the victory for the Tigers (63-74), who had lost 13 of their previous 16 games. Detroit catcher James McCann supplied three hits, including a two-run homer, and Bruce Rondon escaped a bases-loaded jam to notch his fourth save.

Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe hit into a force play to end the game. Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler kept a foot on the bag just long enough to secure the final out after shortstop Dixon Machado gloved the hard-hit ball. The play was reviewed by the umpiring crew and quickly confirmed.

“My foot was on the base,” Kinsler said. “My momentum just kind of took me off.”

Designated hitter Evan Longoria had a two-run homer and catcher J.P. Arencibia added a solo shot for the Rays (67-70), who have lost four of their last five. Reliever Brandon Gomes (2-5) gave up Davis’ second home run and took the loss.

Tampa Bay blew a pair of two-run leads.

“Those are deflating innings, when you grind to get the lead or tie it and then they bounce right back,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We knew coming in this team can hit. They’ve shown that all year.”

Coming up short in close games has haunted the Rays recently. Their last seven losses have come by a combined 13 runs.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” Cash said. “Sometimes, you can put it on not getting the big hit. Sometimes, it’s not making the big pitch. I don’t think it’s one glaring need.”

Rays starter Drew Smyly, facing his former club for the first time, allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. He was acquired by Tampa Bay during last year’s trade deadline.

Making just his second start this month, Davis lined a hanging breaking ball over the left-field wall to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the third.

Longoria tied it the next inning with his fifth homer in the last seven games.

McCann answered in the bottom of the inning with his seventh home run to put the Tigers back on top, 4-2.

Detroit starter Randy Wolf couldn’t hold the lead in the fifth as the Rays scored twice, including Arencibia’s 464-foot blast off the left-center-field brick wall.

Davis smashed a hanging slider with one out in the seventh to give Detroit a 5-4 lead.

NOTES: Detroit DH Victor Martinez was out of the lineup because of an illness, according to manager Brad Ausmus. ... The Rays have played a major-league-high 79 games decided by one or two runs. They are 40-39 in those games. ... Rays OF Steven Souza Jr., who has been out since Aug. 1 with a broken left hand, completed a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Durham on Monday. He likely will continue his rehab assignment this week with Class A Charlotte before rejoining the Rays. “I know he’s itching to get back and he’s worked really hard to get back,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We want to make sure it’s the right time.” ... Detroit LHP Daniel Norris will throw another bullpen session and then a simulated game this week as he works his way back from a right oblique strain. Norris threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Sunday.