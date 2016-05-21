Kiermaier, Andriese lift surging Rays over Tigers

DETROIT -- Kevin Kiermaier has a knack for hitting triples at Comerica Park. He hit another one Friday but was even more pleased how his first baseman chugged around the bases.

Kiermaier ripped a tiebreaking, three-run triple and Matt Andriese won his third consecutive start as the streaking Tampa Bay Rays downed the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Friday. Kiermaier has three triples in seven career games at the park.

“It’s just so spacious out here,” Kiermaier said. “It’s probably the biggest park in all of baseball.”

Kiermaier delivered on a first-pitch cutter from reliever Kyle Ryan after Logan Morrison drew a two-out walk.

“The most impressive part of the play was the way LoMo was getting around the bases, how he scored from first,” Kiermaier said. “That was awesome. I was so pumped up from third base watching him score right there.”

Kiermaier has pumped up his batting average to .240 during an eight-game hitting streak in which he’s hitting .333.

“We were talking about it today on the bench, just looking at the Jumbotron and where his average was at seven to 10 days ago, it’s really jumped up,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Steven Souza Jr. and Steve Pearce hit solo home runs for Tampa Bay, which stretched its winning streak to four games. Andriese, who allowed only one run in his first two starts, gave up four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Alex Colome recorded his 11th save, retiring Victor Martinez on a game-ending groundout with the potential tying runs on base.

The Rays tied their franchise record by scoring at least six runs for the sixth straight game. The first time they did it was July 28-Aug. 3, 2005.

“I feel like we’re all getting hot at the right time,” Kiermaier said. “I‘m just trying to stay simple, not change anything up, just trying to get on base any way I can. A couple big hits here and there, I’ll take them any time I can.”

The Rays overcame two errors and a balk that forced in a run.

“Generally, we play pretty crisp games defensively. Tonight was not one of those games,” Cash said. “Good things the bats piled up some runs for us because we had some mental lapses out there.”

Miguel Cabrera hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs for Detroit, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez (3-5) pitched five-plus innings and was charged with five runs on six hits, including three first-inning runs. He has allowed at least four earned runs in six of his last seven starts.

“It’s not something I can say I‘m tired,” Sanchez said. “Right now, everything’s coming out good. No matter what, no matter how good I can feel, no matter how good I can throw in the game, it’s just one inning. The first inning, it’s just a ground ball down the line, another ground ball infield hit, two runs, right there.”

Sanchez got a quick hook after allowing a single and a walk to start the sixth.

“After the first inning, he pitched pretty well,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “But when the first two guys got on in the sixth, I just figured it was time to go to the bullpen.”

Reliever Kyle Ryan retired the next two batters before walking Morrison. Kiermaier cleared the bases with his triple down the right-field line.

James McCann’s bases-loaded single off Rays reliever Ryan Webb made it 6-4, but Erasmo Ramirez replaced Webb and induced a inning-ending double play grounder from Jose Iglesias.

Cabrera crushed his second homer, a solo shot in the seventh to straightaway center, to cut the Rays’ lead to one.

Pearce’s led off the eighth with his home run to give the Rays a 7-5 advantage.

NOTES: The Rays signed C J.P. Arencibia to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Durham on Friday. The 30-year-old Arencibia played 24 games for the Rays last season and batted .310 with six homers and 17 RBIs. He appeared in 12 games this spring for Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia’s Triple-A affiliate. C Carlos Corporan, who was playing for the Bulls, was released. ... Tampa Bay began a stretch of 20 consecutive days without a break. “That’s a long stretch, but we kind of complained about having too many off-days, so 20 straight’s good when you’re playing well,” manager Kevin Cash said. ... Detroit C James McCann is batting .127 after hitting .264 with seven homers and 41 RBIs in 114 games last season. “The big picture is he’s going to learn from this and it’s going to help him the rest of his career,” manager Brad Ausmus said.