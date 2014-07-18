Preview: Rays at Twins

After their city played host to the All-Star Game, the Minnesota Twins look to make the most of a season-high 10-game homestand when they open a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. “Coming back from the All-Star break with 10 games at home, everything plays in our favor,” Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier said. “We’ve just got to go out and win.” With series against American League Central rivals Chicago and Cleveland lining their immediate schedule, the Twins have an opportunity to improve their standing as they sit 10 1/2 games behind first-place Detroit.

Like Minnesota, Tampa Bay also won its last two games - and 20 of 31, for that matter - to put a positive spin on a disappointing first half of the campaign. Despite the late flourish, the Rays reside 9 1/2 games behind Baltimore in the AL East. “There’s no letting up right now,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “We have to keep winning series, there’s no doubt.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SUN (Tampa Bay), FSNO (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (4-6, 4.14 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (8-7, 3.92)

Cobb was on his way to his third straight win before the bullpen let him down in his last outing. The 26-year-old allowed two runs and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings versus Kansas City on July 9, but the Royals rallied for a 5-4 victory. Cobb looks to continue his good fortune on the road and vies to win his fourth straight start away from home.

Gibson has also recorded strong outings on the road, including his last trip to the mound after scattering seven hits over six scoreless innings in an 8-1 triumph in Seattle on July 9. The 26-year-old has struggled versus Tampa Bay, losing both decisions in lopsided fashion. Gibson permitted seven runs on 10 hits in three innings en route to a 7-3 setback to the Rays on April 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota OF Sam Fuld, who is riding a six-game hitting streak, is 5-for-10 with three doubles in his career versus Tampa Bay.

2. Rays C Jose Molina has hit safely in six straight games and 10 of 11 to raise his average from .162 to .195.

3. Twins OF Aaron Hicks belted a three-run shot for his lone homer in the season on April 24 to help his team take two of three from Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Rays 1