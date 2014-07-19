FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Rays at Twins
July 20, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Rays at Twins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Evan Longoria has been the face of the franchise since Tampa Bay selected him with the third overall pick of the 2006 draft. The 28-year-old could etch his name into the Rays’ record book Saturday when the club vies for a series victory against the host Minnesota Twins. Longoria, who ripped a three-run double to highlight Tampa Bay’s 6-2 triumph Friday, sits one two-base hit and one RBI shy of matching Carl Crawford (215 doubles, 592 RBIs) for the franchise lead.

Longoria is 8-for-24 in his career versus Phil Hughes, who was moved up a day and replaced Kevin Correia to get the nod to start Saturday’s contest. While the Rays have won 21 of 32, the Twins opened their 10-game homestand with a thud and have dropped six of their last eight at Target Field. Trevor Plouffe, who had a two-run homer in the series opener, has six hits and as many runs scored in his last four outings and is 3-for-6 in his career versus Saturday starter David Price.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH David Price (9-7, 3.23 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (10-5, 3.92)

Price secured his fourth consecutive victory in scintillating fashion, scattering five hits over eight scoreless innings en route to a 3-0 victory over Toronto on Sunday. The 28-year-old has permitted just four earned runs and 21 hits in the last four contests while striking out 31. Price has excelled away from home, posting a 5-2 mark with a 1.02 WHIP.

Hughes picked up his second consecutive victory, although the performance was hardly aesthetically pleasing. After tossing 7 1/3 scoreless innings July 8, the 28-year-old allowed five runs on 10 hits in five innings as Minnesota slugged its way to a 13-5 triumph over Colorado on Sunday. Hughes is having a sterling season, but the home fans have been treated to a mediocre showing at best as he is 3-3 with a 5.37 ERA at Target Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay is 25-10 against Minnesota over the past five seasons - including 13-4 at Target Field.

2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier is 10-for-28 with seven runs scored during his six-game hitting streak. He is 3-for-10 with two homers versus Price in his career.

3. Rays DH Matt Joyce, who had an RBI single on Friday, is 6-for-15 against the Twins this season and has driven in 15 in his last 13 meetings with Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Rays 2, Twins 1

