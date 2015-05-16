Preview: Rays at Twins

Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier belted a total of 41 homers over the last two seasons and, after a slow start in 2015, his power is coming back with three blasts in his last six games. Dozier looks to continue the power surge and extend his hitting streak to eight games as the Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the middle contest of their three-game set.

Dozier is 10-for-29 during his streak, including a solo homer and the go-ahead sacrifice fly in Friday’s 3-2 victory in the series opener as Minnesota improved to 13-5 at home. The Rays saw their three-game winning streak come to an end after leaving two runners in scoring position in the last two innings. Joey Butler recorded a pair of hits in two of the last three contests for Tampa Bay, which won all three games at Minnesota last season. Rays three-time All Star Evan Longoria has cooled off after a red-hot stretch, going 3-for-23 over the last six games with eight strikeouts.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Colome (2-1, 5.63 ERA) vs. Twins RH Trevor May (2-3, 5.40)

Colome began his season with two solid starts before being pounded for eight runs on 11 hits - four homers - over six innings by the New York Yankees on Monday. The 26-year-old Dominican has shown plenty of control with 16 strikeouts and just one walk over 16 frames. Torii Hunter (0-for-3) is the only member of the Twins who has faced Colome, who is 4-0 with a 1.45 ERA in his career on the road.

May permitted two runs or fewer in four consecutive outings before giving up six on nine hits and three walks over four innings in an 8-2 loss at Cleveland on Sunday. The 25-year-old Washington native has surrendered 39 hits in 30 frames but issued only eight free passes in six starts. May, who has yet to last more than six innings in his career and is 2-2 at home in 2015, will face Tampa Bay for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins has converted all 12 save opportunities - including Friday’s - and has recorded 14 strikeouts without a walk over 16 1/3 innings.

2. Tampa Bay LHP Jake McGee, who registered 19 saves last year, warmed up Friday but has yet to make his season debut after undergoing elbow surgery.

3. Minnesota CF Aaron Hicks has hit safely in all four games since being recalled from Triple-A, going 5-for-14.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Twins 3