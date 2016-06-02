Preview: Rays at Twins

The Minnesota Twins haven't made much hay in any venue this season, but their upcoming stretch at home has provided a jolt of optimism for manager Paul Molitor. After being on the wrong end of a sweep for the ninth time this season, the tumbling Twins look to reverse their fortunes on Thursday as they begin a 10-game homestand with the opener of a four-game set versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

"It's not like we've been world beaters at home either, but I think everyone loves the opportunity to have extended time in the Twin Cities and playing in our park," Molitor told reporters as his team prepares to play 17 of its next 20 at Target Field. Minnesota mustered seven runs in the series en route to getting swept by Oakland, going just 4-for-25 (.160) with runners in scoring position in the process. Tampa Bay has been singing a sour tune of late, losing 10 of its last 12 contests while yielding at least six runs on six occasions during that stretch. Evan Longoria has collected six RBIs during his five-game hitting streak and is 4-for-10 (.400) lifetime versus Thursday starter Kyle Gibson.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Matt Moore (2-3, 5.31 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (0-3, 6.10)

Moore recorded his first win since April 17 in his last outing, allowing three runs and striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings of a 9-5 triumph over the New York Yankees on Saturday. The inconsistent 26-year-old has struggled with keeping the ball in the park, permitting four homers in his last three starts and 10 in as many trips to the mound this season. Walks also have been an issue for Moore, who issued three free passes in his last turn and 12 in his last five.

With struggling Phil Hughes departing to the bullpen, Gibson is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Thursday and make his first start since April 22. The 28-year-old worked out the kinks of his right shoulder strain in a pair of rehab starts with Single-A Fort Myers, surrendering just one run and striking out eight in 9 1/3 total innings. Gibson has been throttled by Tampa Bay in his career, losing all four starts with a gaudy 8.85 ERA while allowing the Rays to bat .360 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota RF Miguel Sano, who hit four homers in his previous six games, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury.

2. Tampa Bay SS Taylor Motter is 1-for-17 in his last seven contests.

3. Twins CF Byron Buxton, who was the second overall pick of the 2012 draft, has hit safely in both games since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Twins 2