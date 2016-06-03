Preview: Rays at Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays are fading after a promising stretch in mid-May and look to begin turning things around when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Friday in the second of a four-game series. The Rays coughed up two leads and fell 6-4 in the series opener Thursday, dropping to 2-11 since matching their season high with a four-game winning streak.

Tampa Bay has lost a season-most five contests in a row while three-time All-Star Evan Longoria is warming up, going 11-for-23 with nine RBIs during a six-game hitting streak. Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory Thursday, but owns the least victories in the American League with 16. Eduardo Nunez has been a bright spot for the Twins this season, recording multiple-hit games in six of his last eight outings to push his batting average to .331. Ricky Nolasco will try to give Minnesota back-to-back wins against Rays’ right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who has pitched much better than his 2-3 record.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (2-3, 3.36 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (2-3, 5.28)

Odorizzi pitched six perfect innings last time out against the New York Yankees, but gave up one hit in the seventh – a two-run homer by Starlin Castro to end his mild two-game win streak. The 26-year-old has limited opponents to two or fewer runs in eight of 11 starts this season. Brian Dozier is 2-for-4 with a home run against Odorizzi, who is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two outings versus the Twins.

Nolasco will try to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season after allowing two runs on three hits over six innings to beat Seattle last Sunday. The 33-year-old has given up 63 hits in 58 innings overall, but has a solid strikeout-walk ratio of 53-12. Nolasco is 3-5 with a 7.33 ERA in eight career starts versus Tampa Bay and Longoria has the most experience against him (4-for-16).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay C Curt Casali is 4-for-6 with a homer and two runs scored in the last two games, raising his average to .183.

2. Minnesota OF Robbie Grossman is 6-for-12 with three doubles in his last three contests.

3. Despite the loss Thursday, the Rays are 16-7 in 23 all-time games at Target Field in Minneapolis.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Twins 2