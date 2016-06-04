Preview: Rays at Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays look to string together back-to-back wins after putting an end to their longest losing streak of the season when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon. Logan Morrison and Evan Longoria attempt to extend their hitting streaks to eight contests after each belted a homer in a 4-2 victory over the Twins on Friday that halted a five-game slide.

Morrison is red hot after a very slow start, batting .426 with four homers and 13 RBIs over the last 18 games, and Longoria boasts 10 RBIs during his hitting streak. “(Morrison) is really playing complete baseball,” Tampa Bay shortstop Brad Miller told reporters after extending his hitting streak to six games. “The way he’s running the bases, his intensity. … He’s a leader in there and he gets us going.” Minnesota had a season-high 15 hits to win the series opener Thursday, but went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position one day later to leave manager Paul Molitor one shy of his 100th victory. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe has hit safely in four straight games for the Twins after going 2-for-4 with an RBI on Friday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (3-0, 2.36 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (1-4, 4.13)

Andriese has gone without a win in his last two starts, but has continued his strong pitching while allowing five runs (four earned) over 13 innings combined. The California native gave up two runs (one earned) over seven frames at Kansas City last time out. Brian Dozier homered against Andriese, who yielded five runs over three innings in his lone appearance against Minnesota last season to suffer the loss.

Santana has not gotten much run support this season, managing just one victory despite holding seven of nine opponents to three runs or fewer. The 33-year-old Dominican gave up a homer in each of the last three games after surrendering just two in his first six outings. Longoria is 7-for-17 with a pair of homers versus Santana, who is 6-6 with a 5.34 ERA in 15 career games against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 1B Joe Mauer has reached base in 16 straight games against the Rays after working a walk and scoring a run Friday.

2. Tampa Bay will likely be without RHP Alex Colome on Saturday after he threw 34 pitches Friday to improve to 13-for-13 in save opportunities.

3. Minnesota’s rookie CF Byron Buxton has hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-20 in that span to raise his average to .200.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Twins 3