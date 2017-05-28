Preview: Rays at Twins

Brian Dozier helped even the series with a tiebreaking home run and hopes to extend his hitting streak to nine games when his Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game set. Dozier, who is 12-for-35 the last eight games, broke a 2-2 deadlock Saturday with a two-run shot in the eighth inning as American League Central-leading Minnesota recorded a 5-3 victory.

Eddie Rosario has hit safely in 10 of 11 career games against the Rays after belting a homer Saturday and Kennys Vargas boasts a seven-game hitting streak in which he is 10-for-22 for the Twins (26-19), who have 15 more victories than they did at this point last season. Struggling Kyle Gibson attempts to gain Minnesota a series victory Sunday and Tampa Bay counters with Alex Cobb, who will try to improve on the team’s 7-3 road record in May. The Rays could not get much going Saturday as Derek Norris knocked in two runs and Colby Rasmus added a solo blast with two outs in the ninth. Corey Dickerson, who is batting a team-best .330 with 12 homers, 14 doubles and 23 RBIs, was rested Saturday but is expected back in the lineup for Tampa Bay in the series finale.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (4-4, 3.82 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (7-2, 1.80)

Cobb gave up two homers in the first inning last time out against the Los Angeles Angels and four runs overall in 7 1/3 innings of a 4-0 loss at home. The 29-year-old Boston native had put together a strong five-game run before that setback, allowing 10 earned runs while going 3-1 in that stretch. Cobb won his only matchup with the Twins at Target Field in 2014, permitting two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Gibson gave up six runs, seven hits and four walks over five innings in his first game back from a three-week stint in the minors, but earned the victory. The 29-year-old Indiana native matched his season high with five strikeouts in the 14-7 win over Baltimore last Monday, but gave up at least three runs for the seventh time in seven starts. Kevin Kiermaier is 3-for-5 versus Gibson, who is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison had a double Saturday and is 10-for-26 with five homers and 10 RBIs in eight career games at Target Field.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer has reached base in 22 straight games against the Rays and is one walk from tying Kent Hrbek (838) for second on the franchise’s all-time list.

3. Kiermaier is 6-for-13 with three runs knocked in during a four-game hitting streak and is batting .327 over his past 15 contests with three homers and eight RBIs.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Twins 3